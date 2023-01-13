Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Thursday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnacion’s team (Águilas Cibaeñas) has been eliminated from LIDOM championship contention; J.D. Osborne (Melbourne Aces) went 0-for-4.
- A spicy rumor began percolating on Wednesday night that the Marlins were nearing a trade to send Pablo López to the Twins for a package centered around Luis Arraez. Jon Heyman of the New York Post confirms that those negotiations took place, but “Minnesota doesn’t want to part with Arraez.” Max Kepler was also discussed, he reports.
- Addressing the media on Thursday, Kim Ng said it’s premature to declare who the Marlins’ primary shortstop will be this season. She expects Jacob Amaya to be called up “at some point” (making the Opening Day active roster would be a big surprise, though).
- Miguel Rojas livestreamed his drive to LoanDepot Park on his way to retrieve his belongings from the Marlins home clubhouse. He expressed gratitude to Miami fans and to the team’s handling of the trade.
- “I don’t mind the move for the Marlins,” Mike Lowell said on MLB Network. But he concedes that “sooner or later, the Marlins don’t keep their players.” Lowell, of course, was shipped to the Red Sox after seven quality seasons with the Fish.
- Today is the deadline for MLB teams to exchange salary figures with their arbitration-eligible players. The Marlins will attempt to strike deals with Jon Berti, JT Chargois, Garrett Cooper, Pablo López, Jesús Luzardo, Tanner Scott, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle. If both parties involved cannot reach a compromise, they’ll head to an arbitration hearing in the coming weeks.
- We have several uniform number updates to share applying to players who made their MLB debuts late in the 2022 season. JJ Bleday has switched from No. 67 to No. 25, Peyton Burdick has switched from No. 86 to No. 6, Jordan Groshans has switched from No. 65 to No. 10, Huascar Brazoban has switched from No. 81 to No. 31 and Andrew Nardi has switched from No. 90 to No. 33.
- Every Triple-A ballpark will be using the Automatic Balls and Strikes system this season, ESPN’s Buster Olney reports. “Half of the Class AAA games will be played with all of the calls determined by an electronic strike zone,” he writes, “and the other half will be played with an ABS challenge system similar to that used in professional tennis.” If either approach is deemed successful, it won’t be long until we see ABS in the majors.
- The owners of the Nationals have been exploring a possible sale of the franchise throughout the past year, but The Washington Post reports that the Lerner family will likely remain in charge and opt to add a minority partner instead.
- Every Thursday, we’ll be releasing new episodes of “Down the Dorsal,” nostalgic Marlins videos voiced and produced by Fish Stripes’ own John Turlington. This one covers Sandy Alcantara’s complete-game victory against the Cardinals.
