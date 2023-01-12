Marlins Podcast Episodes
- The Marlins traded their longest-tenured player, Miguel Rojas, to the Dodgers for young shortstop Jacob Amaya. Despite poor results at the plate in 2022, some uncertainty about the health of his right wrist and only one more year of club control remaining, Rojas still had substantial positive value on the market. He says on Instagram that he’ll soon take the time to compose a goodbye letter to describe “what this team, organization and city means for me and my family.”
- At his introductory press conference at LoanDepot Park, Jean Segura expressed confidence in his ability to play third base on a regular basis. The Rojas trade isn’t expected to impact that plan—Joey Wendle is projected to be Miami’s primary shortstop with Jazz Chisholm Jr. staying put at second base. The Associated Press reports that Segura’s contract calls for him to get a hotel suite on road trips and donate 1% of his salary to the Miami Marlins Foundation.
- Marlins insider Craig Mish spent about 90 minutes taking fans under the hood of the club’s offseason during a Twitter Space hosted by Takes Were Made (it was not recorded). Mish emphasizes that “years of control are of supreme importance” to teams trying to trade for Miami’s starting pitching, making Pablo López less coveted than the likes of Trevor Rogers, Edward Cabrera and Jesús Luzardo. Mish corroborates what Kim Ng said earlier in the day about Nick Fortes as a candidate to occasionally play first base this season (if the Marlins don’t acquire somebody who’s more experienced at the position). He mentions Yuli Gurriel and Andrew McCutchen as remaining free agent possibilities. Mish says there’s currently “no trade to make” for Bryan Reynolds—the Pirates aren’t actively negotiating with other teams despite Reynolds’ request to be moved.
- Old friend updates: Lewin Díaz (most recently on the Orioles roster) was designated for assignment for the fifth time this offseason; Lewis Brinson has signed with Japan’s Yomiuri Giants.
- For a paltry $1 million guarantee, Nelson Cruz has signed with the Padres. Cruz is coming off a rough 2022 campaign, but he was annually among MLB’s most consistent power threats prior to that. Per multiple reports, he turned down more lucrative offers to sign with a championship contender. Turning 43 is July, he’ll likely be the league’s oldest position player this season.
- Charles Leblanc cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville. We will find out shortly whether he accepts the assignment or elects minor league free agency.
- Exclusively on Fish Stripes LIVE, Glenn Geffner detailed his departure from the Marlins radio booth. On the bright side, he says he is still in the running for a couple vacant MLB radio jobs. In the meantime, Geffner is teaching at Florida Atlantic University and offering one-on-one coaching for young broadcasters through his play-by-play boot camp.
- Per Baseball America, the Marlins have a bonus pool of $6,366,900 to use for the new MLB international signing period, which opens on Sunday. That’s tied for the largest pool in the majors. As previously reported, Bahamian left-handed pitcher/outfielder Janero Miller is expected to receive the top bonus in the Marlins’ signing class.
- Major League Baseball set a new record with more than $10.8 billion in gross revenue last year, according to Maury Brown of Forbes.
- Leo Morgenstern of FanGraphs explains the importance of Johnny Cueto keeping his home-run-to-fly-ball rate low by limiting pulled fly balls. A reminder that Cueto’s signing has not been officially announced yet. Once he passes his physical, the Marlins must make a corresponding 40-man roster move.
- On the Marlins Hot Stove Show, bench coach Luis Urueta vows that the Marlins are “gonna do everything possible to be an exciting team.” He also rattles off all of the personal connections he has to his new teammates, particularly bullpen coach Wellington Cepeda, who he describes as his “brother” in baseball.
- Marlins single-game tickets for the 2023 regular season are now on sale.
- Happy birthday to right-hander Jared Poland. Miami’s sixth-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft turns 23 today.
- Congrats to Victor Victor Mesa and his wife, Nayer, who announced that they’re expecting a baby boy later this year.
