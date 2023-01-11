Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Tuesday’s winter ball updates: Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 1-for-5 with 1 RBI; Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) took a loss in relief, in part because of poor defense behind him (1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K); Norel González (Cangrejeros de Santurce) went 0-for-3.
- The City of Miami proclaimed that January 10, 2023 shall be known as “Sandy Alcantara Day” and mayor Francis Suarez presented him with a key to the city. “He has established himself as a positive leader and role model,” Suarez said. “He exemplifies determination, perseverance, a positive attitude” (h/t Jordan McPherson, Miami Herald).
- Carlos Correa has a six-year, $200 million deal in place to return to the Twins. Over the last month, his long-term agreements with the Giants and Mets both fell apart due to concerns about the condition of his previously injured lower leg. Although Minnesota is guaranteeing far less money than those clubs initially did, Correa gets a full no-trade clause and can earn an additional $70 million from 2029-2032 through vesting options (based on plate appearances).
- After undergoing internal brace surgery on his right (throwing) elbow, Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story is expected to miss a significant part of the 2023 season. Already seen as a potential fit for one of Miami’s controllable starting pitchers, Boston also figures to continue pursuing Joey Wendle as a veteran stopgap.
- Glenn Geffner, who brilliantly broadcasted Marlins games on the radio for the last 15 seasons, is our special guest on tonight’s Fish Stripes LIVE from 7-8 p.m. ET, streaming on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter. Hope you join us!
- The Marlins are holding an Event Staff Job Fair at LoanDepot Park on January 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They’re looking to fill positions in guest services, the Miami Marlins Foundation, security, ticket operations, and marketing, sales and service.
- From MLB Pipeline’s annual poll of team executives, Eury Pérez received 23% of the vote for best pitching prospect and Max Meyer received 15% for best future closer.
- The Marlins should consider limiting Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s stolen base attempts, as Shaun Barrett of Marlin Maniac explains.
- Happy 18th birthday to Fish Stripes’ own Kevin Barral! Kevin has been crucial to our site the last two seasons. It’s been so satisfying to watch him grow as a journalist and a young man.
