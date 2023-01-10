Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Monday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) went 0-for-3; Javier Sanoja (Cardenales de Lara) went 1-for-4 with 2 RBI.
- In the dark of night (2:17 a.m. ET!), MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that the Marlins have agreed to sign Johnny Cueto. The day before, our own Louis Addeo-Weiss had suggested that Miami take a flier on him. The likelihood of the Marlins trading away a major league starting pitcher in a corresponding move is extremely high.
- This morning, Mayor Francis Suarez will present Sandy Alcantara with an honorary key to the city of Miami. Kim Ng and Caroline O’Connor are attending the event as well. Follow Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) for coverage.
- The Blue Jays inked Brandon Belt to a one-year, $9.3 million contract. There wasn’t much buzz about the Marlins’ interest during Belt’s free agency, but they have pursued other first basemen this offseason, particularly those who hit from the left side like he does.
- Several key spring training dates have been set. Marlins pitchers and catchers participating in the World Baseball Classic will report to camp on February 13. The report date for all pitchers and catchers is February 16 and the first full-squad workout will be held on February 21.
- John Coppolella, the baseball executive who received a lifetime ban in 2017 for unsavory international amateur free agent activity, has been reinstated by Major League Baseball, according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic. Coppolella oversaw the acquisition of many of the players who starred on the outstanding Braves rosters of the past half-decade. It goes without saying that he won’t be returning to Atlanta, but perhaps other front offices would look past his indiscretions and consider utilizing his brainpower and baseball experience.
- Old friend Don Mattingly has become a “baseball advisor” to the Nashville Stars, the group seeking to bring an MLB franchise to Tennessee. His role with the Stars will not interfere with his duties as Blue Jays bench coach.
- Former Marlins broadcaster J.P. Arencibia has been hired as bench coach of the Mets Triple-A Syracuse affiliate.
- I highlighted Marlins hitting prospects who had significant differences last season between their weighted runs created plus (wRC+) and deserved runs created plus (DRC+). In the case of Charles Leblanc, the Marlins seemingly determined that DRC+ was more representative of his true talent. By the way, tomorrow is the deadline for the DFA’d utilityman to be traded or claimed off waivers.
- Aram Leighton of Just Baseball conceived these trade proposals centered around Bryan Reynolds and Josh Lowe.
- Jorge Soler tells Christina De Nicola of MLB.com that he is “happy with the progress” he has made recovering from a broken disc in his back. Although projected to be used primarily at designated hitter in 2023, his offseason has included defensive work with new outfield coach Jon Jay.
- Sean Millerick of Call to the Pen doesn’t care which of the Marlins starting pitchers get traded, as long as immediate offensive help comes back in return.
- Congrats to Romeo Rodriguez on winning our 2022 Fish Stripes Fantasy Football League. Commissioner and Fish Stripes staffer Daniel Rodriguez placed second and Loud Marlins Fan placed third (and I placed fourth).
- And congrats to Shaun Barrett, occasional Locked On Marlins co-host, on the news that he has joined Marlin Maniac as a contributor.
Loading comments...