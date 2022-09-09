Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 9, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (56-80, -93 RD) vs. Mets (87-51, +129 RD) game thread. The Mets come to town clinging to a half-game lead atop the NL East.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The eighth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through September 15.

Mets Starting Lineup

LHP David Peterson (118 ERA+ this season, career 100 ERA+)

Notes: Would you believe that David Peterson ranks fourth on the Mets pitching staff with 110 strikeouts this season?...Lindor has hit especially well against Marlins pitching in 2022, slashing .333/.397/.719 with 10 extra-base hits and 17 runs batted in (14 games)...Old friend Starling Marte has been out since Tuesday with a fractured finger. I’d call his availability for this series questionable at best.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Edward Cabrera (171 ERA+ this season, career 116 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: De La Cruz, Fortes, Leblanc and Rojas in, JJ Bleday, Lewin Díaz, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle out; Berti switches form 3B to 2B, Anderson switches from 3B to RF, Cooper switches from DH to 1B, García switches from RF to DH

Additional Notes: The Marlins are deploying an all-right-handed lineup against the southpaw Peterson.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Isaac Azout is representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@IsaacAzout) for in-game updates. He will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds