- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville was suspended in the first inning due to rain; Double-A Pensacola won, 11-6; High-A Beloit lost, 5-1; Low-A Jupiter won, 7-3. Amazing offensive night for Paul McIntosh (Pensacola), going 4-for-5 with a home run and a stolen base. Two more doubles for Jacob Berry (Jupiter) nudges his slugging percentage (.374) above his on-base percentage (.356).
- Garrett Cooper finally snapped out of his slump during the Phillies series, going 5-for-12 with a walk and no strikeouts. However, the All-Star DH still has not homered since July 8.
- Revisiting our predictions, most folks were on the money about the Marlins winning one of three games. Alec Bohm edged out several other Phillies batters to win Series MVP thanks to his go-ahead triple on Thursday.
- Sandy Alcantara is still a significant favorite to win the NL Cy Young award, but his odds have dipped to -175 on DraftKings, less than half of what they were last month.
- JJ Bleday just graduated from prospect eligibility (he was ranked fifth on my personal Marlins prospects list). Through 41 MLB games, he is slashing .189/.310/.364 (96 wRC+) with four home runs while primarily playing center field.
JJ Bleday is set to graduate from prospect eligibility if he gets at least 3 at-bats tonight— Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) September 8, 2022
How are you feeling about his future now vs. how you felt when the Marlins called him up?
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 47.5% chance to win their series opener against the Mets.
- Pablo López is the Marlins’ nominee for the 2022 Roberto Clemente award, “bestowed annually to the player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.” Vote for him here!
- Eury Pérez shared a snippet of his latest bullpen session on Instagram as he prepares to make a rehab start with Jupiter on Saturday. Pérez has been on the injured list for the past month. He’s expected to throw about 35 pitches, according to Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm.
