Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 3-1; Double-A Pensacola was postponed due to weather; High-A Beloit lost, 4-3; Low-A Jupiter lost, 7-0. Braxton Garrett (Jacksonville) was sharp in his rehab start, completing 3 1⁄3 quality innings on 46 pitches. Eli Villalobos has now gone 16 straight relief appearances without allowing an earned run. Making his full-season debut, Jacob Miller (Jupiter) allowed one unearned run while striking out three in a two-inning start.
- For the first time since June 2021, Trevor Rogers has lasted six innings in back-to-back starts.
- From Miguel Rojas on Twitter: “Just because you have an opinion, doesn’t mean that opinion matters !! We already play a game of failure to be dealing with ppl telling you what you can’t do. Tough times really shows you who is there for you and who is just kissing [ass].” I transcribed the text just in case any of you have been blocked by Rojas on Twitter like Fish Stripes was.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 50.1% chance to win their series finale against the Phillies. The Fish are in the midst of their longest losing streak since 2013, only three defeats away from setting a new franchise record in that department.
- Fish Stripes’ own Noah Berger is traveling with the team in Philadelphia. He floats the possibility that Brian Anderson could be receiving reps in the infield in the near future. Anderson has been used exclusively in the corner outfield spots since returning from the injured list last month.
- The Yankees’ two-decade dominance of the Twins continued with a doubleheader sweep, during which Aaron Judge socked his 55th home run of the season.
- The newest open position posted to the Marlins’ job board is Chief of Staff, who will be reporting to COO Caroline O’Connor.
- Interested in a pair of good tickets to Saturday’s Colombian Heritage Celebration? Contact Marlins Tailgate.
- Once Fish On The Farm reaches 7,000 followers on Twitter, they’re giving away an autographed Trevor Rogers card. Enter to win today! Alex Carver spoke to right-hander M.D. Johnson about his unique baseball journey and lifestyle choices.
Loading comments...