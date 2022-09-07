MIA 3, PHI 4: Offensively Constipated

After a month of August where the Marlins hit under the Mendoza Line, the first week of games in September hasn’t been any kinder.

Miami began the season’s final full month 0-4 while being outscored 20-5.

So when they manage to scrape across 3 runs in Wednesday’s 4-3 loss, it almost calls for simultaneous celebration and head-shaking. The Fish have now lost 9 consecutive games and fall to 0-5 in September.

Encouraging again, though, was Trevor Rogers, who, despite being tagged for 2 home runs, gave the Marlins 6 solid innings, allowing 3 runs whilst striking out 8. The outing also marked just the third time in 21 starts this season where Rogers went without walking a hitter.

The two home runs of note came via Edmundo Sosa and Jean Segura - the latter of which delivered the game-winning hit Tuesday’s series opener - in the 3rd and 4th inning, respectively.

Jean Segura 9th Homerun of the Season pic.twitter.com/J9llP7g8RU — Homeruns MLB (@homers_mlb) September 8, 2022

Opposing Rogers, Bailey Falter continued a recent stretch of good pitching, limiting Miami to 2 runs over 5.1 innings, picking up his 4th win in the process. In his last five starts dating back to July 29th, Falter has pitched to a 2.73 ERA over 29.2 innings pitched, striking out 26 while walking just 3. The right-hander has won each of his last 4 decisions dating back to the start of August.

The Marlins would make it interesting in the 9th thanks to Jacob Stallings’ fourth home run of the season, cutting the lead to 1.

Looking Ahead

The Fish will conclude their trip to Philadelphia tomorrow night as they turn to Sandy Alcantara (12-7, 2.36 ERA). In his last start against the Phillies back on August 10th, Alcantara was cruising into the 8th inning until the Phils hung a three-spot on him in an eventual 4-3 loss. Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.48 ERA) will look to rebound following a season-low 1.2 innings where he allowed 7 runs against San Francisco. First pitch is slated for 6:45 Eastern.

Of Note