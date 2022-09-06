Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Around Major League Baseball on Labor Day, old friend Lewis Brinson—now with the Giants—mashed his first MLB home run since leaving the Marlins, then added another for insurance in the ninth inning. He’s been leading off for them against left-handed pitching. Stone Garrett (Diamondbacks) stayed hot as well, upping his wRC+ to 245. Aaron Judge’s 54th homer of the season put the Yankees ahead for good in their win over the Twins. The Brewers rallied to win in Colorado, pulling to within two games of the Padres and Phillies in the National League Wild Card race. For the first time since 2006, the Astros’ all-time franchise winning percentage reached the .500 mark. Meanwhile, the Marlins won’t be celebrating the same milestone anytime soon.
- We will have Alex Carr of Inside the Phillies on stream with us tonight from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET for a new edition Fish Stripes LIVE. Check it out on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter. You can comment in the YouTube live chat now with any questions/conversation topics. As always, our Fish Picks props have been updated for the start of a new series.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 34.8% chance to win their series opener against the Phillies.
- Sandy Alcantara ranks No. 1, Pablo López ranks No. 31, Jesús Luzardo ranks No. 44, Edward Cabrera ranks No. 53 and Trevor Rogers ranks No. 73 on The List of top starting pitchers for fantasy baseball created by Nick Pollack of Pitcher List. At this stage of the season, projected remaining schedules are a major factor.
- Sandy remains in control of the NL Cy Young award race, writes Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball, but Julio Urías has some momentum after moving ahead of him in earned run average.
- Once Fish On The Farm reaches 7,000 followers on Twitter, they’re giving away an autographed Rogers card. Enter to win today!
- Falling roughly in line with conventional prospect evaluators, Baseball Trade Values ranks the Marlins farm system 14th in terms of total trade value.
- Christina De Nicola of MLB.com answered inbox questions from Marlins fans regarding impact players returning from injuries, the health statuses of Eury Pérez and Sixto Sánchez, and more.
- I put together a compilation of Zach McCambley curveballs from his two seasons with Double-A Pensacola. If you want to see more of these sort of videos, leave a like for it on YouTube and drop some suggestions for who I should do next.
Loading comments...