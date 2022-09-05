Marlins Game Coverage
- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville and Double-A Pensacola were rained out; High-A Beloit won, 6-1; Low-A Jupiter lost, 8-3. Zach Zubia (Beloit) drew two more walks. His single-season walk total is fifth-highest in Marlins minor league history. In their first full year at ABC Supply Stadium, the Sky Carp set a record for home attendance. Kahlil Watson (Jupiter) recorded the first four-hit game of his career and has strung together an 11-game on-base streak since returning from the injured list.
- The Marlins’ seven-game losing streak is their longest of the season. They are seventh in the MLB reverse standings, but only up one in the loss column over the Reds for fifth-worst record.
- The Braves won their season series over the Marlins for the eighth straight year, and for the fifth straight year, they’re guaranteed to finish ahead of Miami in the standings.
- Revisiting our predictions for the series, nobody nailed the outcome perfectly, but most of us had the reigning world champs finishing on top and Max Fried’s five hitless innings were enough to earn him Series MVP honors.
- The Marlins, Braves, Phillies, Cubs, Reds and Athletics are the only MLB teams not in action on Labor Day.
- Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald details why strength of schedule should be considered when assessing Sandy Alcantara’s place in the National League Cy Young award race.
- Garrett Cooper’s horrific slump rages on. He’s on the short list of coldest hitters in baseball over the last two months, coinciding with his selection as a MLB All-Star.
- Kevin Barral hosted a Twitter Space covering the progress of Marlins rookie hitters and managerial candidates that the club should consider for 2023.
- José Salas and Victor Mesa Jr. are expected to participate in the Arizona Fall League, Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm reports. Assuming the league’s setup hasn’t changed from 2021, the Marlins will be able to send a delegation of up to eight prospects.
- Albert Pujols clobbered his 695th career home run. Pujols’ next one will tie him with Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the MLB all-time list.
- Zac Gallen extended his scoreless innings streak to 41 1⁄3 innings. The MLB record is 59, set by Orel Hershiser in 1988.
- Highly touted infield prospect Oswald Peraza, who the Marlins reportedly coveted in trade talks with the Yankees, has gotten his first crack at the majors. So far, he’s 0-for-7 with three strikeouts and a hit by pitch.
- Joe Frisaro has found a new home for his Man On 2nd podcast with the Coach and Kernan podcast network. Frisaro was previously partnered with the Five Reasons Sports Network.
