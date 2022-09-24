Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 24, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (62-89, -98 RD) vs. Nationals (52-98, -216 RD) game thread. It’s World Baseball Classic Day at LoanDepot Park, and presumably the final home Sandy Day of the season.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The ninth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through October 3.

Nationals Starting Lineup

RHP Erick Fedde (73 ERA+ this season, career 79 ERA+)

Notes: Hernández (.517 OPS in 28 PA) and Robles (.745 OPS in 21 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Alcantara among active Nationals players.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara (172 ERA+ this season, career 133 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Díaz and Stallings in, Nick Fortes and Jordan Groshans out; Berti switches from 2B to 3B, Leblanc switches from 1B to 2B

Additional Notes: Alcantara has a sparkling 0.84 earned run average in four starts against the Nats this season with zero homers allowed...Every pitcher in the Marlins bullpen should be available tonight with the possible exception of Dylan Floro, who’s been used three of the last four days.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Alex Krutchik and Kevin Barral are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@AlexKrutchikCJN and @kevin_barral) for in-game updates. Kevin will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds