- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 9-4; Double-A Pensacola won, 6-5. In his first Jumbo Shrimp appearance since being optioned, Cole Sulser had another lousy performance (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR). In one of the best comebacks of the 2022 MiLB season, the Blue Wahoos rallied back from a 5-0 deficit to take Game 2 of the Southern League Division Series. A Nasim Nunez solo home run proved to be the game-winner. Eury Pérez struggled in his three-inning start, but Pat Monteverde and Sean Reynolds combined to allow only one run the rest of the way.
- Baseball America picked Pérez as their Marlins Minor League Player of the Year.
- Braxton Garrett and Peyton Burdick have been recalled from Jacksonville, replacing the injured Trevor Rogers (left lat strain) and Joey Wendle (left hamstring tendinitis). Although Rogers is done for the season, Wendle could potentially suit up for the final week of games (eligible to be activated on Sept. 29).
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Richard Bleier have committed to competing in the World Baseball Classic for Great Britain and Israel, respectively. Fellow Bahamian Ian Lewis will be teammates with Jazz, according to his agency, Roc Nation Sports.
- Good timing: specifics of the WBC schedule were announced on Thursday. Pool D games at LoanDepot Park from March 11-15 will have 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. start times. All games in subsequent rounds will be at 7:00 p.m.
- Aaron Judge came up a few feet short of a walk-off home run, which would’ve been his 61st of the season. According to Statcast, it had enough distance to go out of eight other MLB stadiums, including LoanDepot Park. The Yankees won anyway to clinch a 2022 postseason berth.
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald begins a six-part analysis of the Marlins’ hitting struggles by detailing what has happened to each of the position players who’ve been ranked among the organization’s Top 30 prospects in recent years.
- One of MLB’s longest-serving executives, Dayton Moore, has been fired as Royals president of baseball operations. The Royals join the Tigers and Rangers as franchises that have shaken up their front offices this year.
- Buster Posey bought into the ownership group of the Giants, with whom he spent his entire Hall of Fame-caliber playing career.
FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 56.2% chance to win their series opener against the Nationals.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 56.2% chance to win their series opener against the Nationals.
- With 12 games remaining, the Marlins are sixth in the MLB reverse standings.
- On Saturday, Sandy Alcantara will make his seventh home start since the introduction of the Sandy’s Beach supporters section. It’s likely the final time to see him in Miami this season—there would be very little to gain from having him pitch Game 162 as currently scheduled.
- Pablo López is proud to see his offseason training paying off, writes Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. The right-hander has easily surpassed his previous single-season career highs for starts and innings pitched. Also, his September 2022 average fastball velocity of 94.4 miles per hour is higher than any other month of his career (excluding September/October 2022 when he was limited to just one abbreviated start).
- Now through October 5, continue voting for López to win the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award!
- Christina De Nicola explains the origins of Miguel Rojas’ new record label.
- On this day 25 years ago, the Marlins clinched their first postseason berth in franchise history.
