TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (J. Luzardo) vs. Cubs (M. Stroman)

Marlins vs. Cubs: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 21, 2022

Jesús Luzardo and Marcus Stroman will start Wednesday’s Marlins vs. Cubs game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Jordan Groshans #65 of the Miami Marlins throws to first base against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at loanDepot park on September 20, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (61-88, -100 RD) vs. Cubs (63-85, -104 RD) game thread. It’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Day at LoanDepot Park.

Cubs Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Esteban Quiroz (130 wRC+ this season, 130 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. 3B David Bote (97, 111)
  3. LF Ian Happ (123, 107)
  4. DH Franmil Reyes (79, 69)
  5. C Yan Gomes (75, 94)
  6. RF Patrick Wisdom (104, -29)
  7. 1B P.J. Higgins (93, 38)
  8. SS Zach McKinstry (77, 106)
  9. CF Christopher Morel (106, 57)

RHP Marcus Stroman (110 ERA+ this season, career 115 ERA+)

Stroman’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Notes: Tonight’s Cubs starter was originally scheduled to be Drew Smyly, but he’s been pushed back due to shoulder fatigue...Since returning from a midseason case of shoulder inflammation, Stroman has asserted himself as Chicago’s unquestioned ace (2.74 ERA in 72.1 IP), thanks in part to a high groundball rate that matches his career norms.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. LF Jon Berti (100 wRC+ this season, 70 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. SS Miguel Rojas (75, 54)
  3. 2B Charles Leblanc (120, 113)
  4. DH Garrett Cooper (114, 95)
  5. RF JJ Bleday (80, 65)
  6. CF Bryan De La Cruz (79, 192)
  7. C Nick Fortes (102, 76)
  8. 3B Jordan Groshans (152, 152)
  9. 1B Lewin Díaz (39, 55)

LHP Jesús Luzardo (110 ERA+ this season, career 87 ERA+)

Luzardo’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Fortes in, Jacob Stallings out; Berti switches from 2B to LF, Leblanc switches from 1B to 2B

Additional Notes: Luzardo is making his fourth straight start on regular rest, something he hasn’t attempted since 2020 due to injuries and scheduling...Leblanc leads all Marlins players with 37 hits since July 30 (the date he made his MLB debut).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is scheduled to make in-game appearances on both broadcasts.

Noah Berger and Daniel Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @Drodyyy) for in-game updates. Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds

