Unfortunately, the Marlins were once again tasked with scoring more than one run in a baseball game. The Chicago Cubs scored an insurmountable two runs against the Fish and kept them to just one run, the night after the Marlins put up 10 runs.

The lone Marlin to cross home plate was JJ Bleday in the second inning when Jordan Groshans hit a line drive that bounced off the glove of diving third baseman David Bote. Bleday was able to score from third base.

Pablo López had perhaps his best start since the trade deadline passed in early August. He allowed just one run off a solo home run to Bote in the seventh inning. Tuesday was just the second time since the trade deadline that he pitched into the seventh inning. The other such instance was his previous start against the Philadelphia Phillies on September 15.

Following the Bote home run in the seventh, López recorded two outs and surrendered a pair of singles. After 105 pitches (including 41 changeups), he was relieved by Huascar Brazoban, who got the final out of the inning.

The Cubs loaded the bases in the eighth inning with a hit by pitch and two well-placed bunts. Credit to Steven Okert: despite getting into that jam with no outs, a Bote sacrifice fly to left field was the only run he allowed.

Garrett Cooper led off the ninth inning with a double, but it didn’t materialize into a sustained rally. Jacob Stallings’ 95 mile-per-hour line drive to right was caught just shy of the warning track.

For the 36th time this season, the Marlins lost by a one-run margin (the most such losses of any MLB team).

Don Mattingly’s Postgame Press Conference

The Marlins can still win the series Wednesday. Jesús Luzardo will take the mound against Marcus Stroman at 6:40 p.m.