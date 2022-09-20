Marlins vs. Cubs: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 20, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (61-87, -99 RD) vs. Cubs (62-85, -105 RD) game thread.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The ninth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through October 3.

Cubs Starting Lineup

RHP Adrian Sampson (119 ERA+ this season, career 101 ERA+)

Notes: Other than Bote, Happ and Hermosillo, all of these starting position players entered 2022 with less than a full year of MLB service time...Sampson’s MLB career numbers are eerily similar to Trevor Rogers’. That’s where the similarities end, but I just found that fun.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López (103 ERA+ this season, career 104 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Bleday, Díaz and Stallings in, Brian Anderson, Jerar Encarnación and Nick Fortes out; Berti switches from 2B to LF, Leblanc switches from 1B to 2B

Additional Notes: López tells Christina De Nicola of MLB.com that it will be a game-time decision as to whether he goes back to his signature stirrups or keeps his pant legs all the way down like he did in his last start...Leblanc leads all Marlins players with 35 hits since July 30 (the date he made his MLB debut).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger and Isaac Azout are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @IsaacAzout) for in-game updates. Isaac will handle the game recap article.

