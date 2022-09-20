Marlins Game Coverage
- Trevor Rogers suffered a grade 1 lat strain in his last start, which will bring his frustrating 2022 campaign to an end. Rogers’ earned run average spiked by nearly three runs compared to 2021. His control and command was inconsistent, extending plate appearances and giving opponents more opportunities to tee off on his mistakes. Despite better performance during his final few healthy outings, he’ll enter spring training as a wild card rather than a potential franchise cornerstone.
- There was an injury scare for Edward Cabrera on Monday, who felt discomfort on his left side and also had a blister forming on his middle finger, but the Marlins expect him to pitch again this season.
- Jon Berti is on the verge of locking up an improbable MLB stolen base title. Swiping two more bags on Monday increased his season total to 36, five more than any other player (Tommy Edman and Cedric Mullins each have 31).
- Max Scherzer went 18 up, 18 down for the Mets, who beat the Brewers to clinch their first postseason berth since 2016. Scherzer spent the previous few weeks on the injured list, so he wasn’t stretched out enough to attempt to complete the perfect game himself.
- The Astros clinched the American League West title for the fifth straight full-length season (excluding 2020, when they stunk during the regular season yet still made it within one win of the AL pennant).
- There was lots of Marlins prospect talk on the latest Fish Stripes LIVE with analyst Mason McRae. We have five livestreams remaining during the 2022 regular season, including Marlins Jeopardy this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 59.3% chance to win their next game against the Cubs.
- With 14 games remaining, the Marlins are seventh in the MLB reverse standings.
- The Southern League playoffs begin tonight with Double-A Pensacola in a best-of-three matchup against the Montgomery Biscuits. Montgomery is home for the series opener, then Blue Wahoos Stadium will host Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary).
- Now through October 5, continue voting for Pablo López to win the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award!
- On this day 15 years ago, Dan Uggla downed the Mets with a walk-off double in the 10th inning.
