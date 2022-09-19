Marlins vs. Cubs: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 19, 2022

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (60-87, -106 RD) vs. Cubs (62-84, -98 RD) game thread.

Cubs Starting Lineup

LHP Wade Miley (144 ERA+ this season, career 102 ERA+)

Notes: The Cubs have sneakily posted a .500 winning percentage since the All-Star break (27-27), but they’re currently without Nico Hoerner and Willson Contreras...Miley has been absent for most of this season with elbow and shoulder issues. He hasn’t thrown more than 83 pitches in any game as a Cub, so even if this is a typical “left-hander feasts on the Marlins” situation, he’ll need some assistance from Chicago’s bullpen.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Edward Cabrera (152 ERA+ this season, career 114 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Encarnación, Fortes, Groshans and Leblanc in, JJ Bleday, Lewin Díaz, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle out; De La Cruz switches from LF to CF

Additional Notes: As I guessed this morning, Trevor Rogers’ lat strain is a season-ending injury. No roster move has been made yet...Cabrera faced the Cubs last month in his return from the injured list and held them hitless through five innings...Although he’s out of the lineup against the lefty Miley, Bleday is still putting in work.

Looks like JJ Bleday practicing some outfield drills at the wall. #Marlins pic.twitter.com/qn4M7Q2jHC — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) September 19, 2022

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger is at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter and Danis Sosa is there as a photographer. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @sosafins) for in-game updates. Noah will handle the game recap article.

