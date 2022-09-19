Marlins Game Coverage
- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 8-5; Double-A Pensacola won, 5-2. Another multi-hit game for Jesús Sánchez (Jacksonville) should give him a good shot to win International League Player of the Week honors. Luis Palacios (Pensacola) tossed five innings of one-hit ball and Jorge Mercedes pitched a scoreless inning in his Double-A debut. The Blue Wahoos completed their regular season at 68-63.
- Along with Mercedes, the following Marlins prospects will play for the Mesa Solar Sox during the Arizona Fall League: LHP Justin Fall, RHP Holt Jones Jr., LHP Chandler Jozwiak, C Joe Mack, OF Victor Mesa Jr. and INF José Salas. Mack and Salas are two of only seven players league-wide who will be teenagers when the AFL season begins on October 3.
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. underwent right meniscus surgery on Friday, the Miami Herald reports. Christina De Nicola of MLB.com specifies that it was a meniscectomy, which involves removing the meniscus altogether rather than repairing it. Chisholm had been playing through the meniscus tear for a portion of the season before ultimately suffering a stress fracture in his back. Interacting with fans on Twitter following the procedure, the All-Star took exception to the idea that his injury history should deter the Marlins from negotiating a long-term contract extension with him.
- It isn’t clear what comes next for Trevor Rogers after exiting Saturday’s game with left lat discomfort. My educated guess is that Rogers’ season is over, with Braxton Garrett being recalled to fill his rotation spot in the coming days.
- Sandy Alcantara is seemingly home free in the NL Cy Young race after authoring his fifth complete game of the season. He has 25 more innings pitched than anybody else in the National League while trailing Julio Urías by only a tenth of a run for the ERA title.
- The Phinsider has full reaction to one of the most thrilling wins in Miami Dolphins history.
- The majority of us regrettably predicted the Marlins to win their series against the Nationals. That didn’t pan out, but several people salvaged the weekend by riding with Alcantara as the Series MVP.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 50.8% chance to win their series opener against the Cubs.
- With 15 games remaining, the Marlins are seventh in the MLB reverse standings.
- Jorge Soler is next up in our 2022 Marlins season review series. Kevin Barral puts his disappointing season in its proper context.
- Rod Allen announced that he has completed his Bally Sports Florida work schedule in what was his first season as a Marlins television analyst. Later this week, I’ll have an article comparing everybody who was in that rotation.
- On this day five years ago, J.T. Realmuto sealed a Marlins victory over the Mets with a walk-off home run in the 10th inning.
