TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (S. Alcantara) vs. Nationals (A. Sánchez)

Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 18, 2022

Sandy Alcantara and Aníbal Sánchez will start Sunday’s Marlins vs. Nationals game at Nationals Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park on September 13, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (59-87, -108 RD) vs. Nationals (51-94, -208 RD) game thread. Happy Sandy Day—only a few of these left!

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The ninth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through October 3.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jon Berti (97 wRC+ this season, 54 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. 3B Joey Wendle (87, 97)
  3. RF Brian Anderson (97, 79)
  4. DH Garrett Cooper (111, 84)
  5. CF JJ Bleday (81, 65)
  6. SS Miguel Rojas (74, 49)
  7. C Jacob Stallings (71, 79)
  8. LF Bryan De La Cruz (72, 155)
  9. 1B Lewin Díaz (43, 58)

RHP Sandy Alcantara (168 ERA+ this season, career 132 ERA+)

Alcantara’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, Cooper, De La Cruz and Rojas in, Jerar Encarnación, Nick Fortes, Jordan Groshans and Charles Leblanc out; Wendle switches from SS to 3B

Pregame Roster Moves: RHP Bryan Hoeing recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville; RHP Cole Sulser optioned to Jacksonville

Additional Notes: The Marlins needed a fresh arm after Trevor Rogers’ start was cut short by a lat issue. Encouraging to see that Rogers hasn’t been placed on the injured list yet—the team must be holding out hope that he’ll be able to pitch again before season’s end...Groshans is out of the starting lineup for the first time since being called up...The Marlins have won all three of Alcantara’s starts against the Nats this season. Their last meeting was on June 8, when he should have thrown a shutout, but didn’t receive any run support until the game went to extra innings.

Nationals Starting Lineup

  1. RF Alex Call (96 wRC+ this season, 122 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. LF César Hernández (81, 113)
  3. 1B Joey Meneses (147, 136)
  4. 2B Luis García (100, 110)
  5. DH Luke Voit (113, 131)
  6. 3B Ildemaro Vargas (112, 135)
  7. SS CJ Abrams (64, 61)
  8. C Israel Pineda (-55, -55)
  9. CF Victor Robles (69, 50)

RHP Aníbal Sánchez (86 ERA+ this season, career 103 ERA+)

Sánchez’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Notes: Hernández (.519 OPS in 24 PA) and Robles (.762 OPS in 18 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Alcantara among active Nationals players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds

