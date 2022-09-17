Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 17, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (59-86, -106 RD) vs. Nationals (50-94, -210 RD) game thread. Friday’s loss was as embarrassing as any the Marlins have had this season, and that’s saying something.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The ninth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through October 3.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers (77 ERA+ this season, career 103 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Encarnación, Leblanc and Stallings in, Jon Berti, Bryan De La Cruz and Miguel Rojas out; Wendle switches from 2B to SS, Fortes switches from C to DH

Additional Notes: Groshans is starting for the fifth straight game to begin his MLB career...Rogers has been paired with Stallings in every start since returning from the injured list. He’s been working efficiently in those outings, averaging barely 14 pitches per inning.

Nationals Starting Lineup

RHP Erick Fedde (75 ERA+ this season, career 80 ERA+)

Notes: For as bad as the Marlins offense has struggled in recent years, it’s still baffling that they’ve been owned so thoroughly by a pitcher of Fedde’s ilk. His 1.86 earned run average and 28.3% strikeout rate in nine career starts against the Fish are way out of line with his career norms...You’ve probably heard part of Meneses’ backstory by now. The unheralded 30-year-old finally got his shot at the majors in the aftermath of the Juan Soto trade and he has proceeded to emerge as a Soto-like run producer. Meneses has been especially unstoppable against left-handers like Rogers, slashing .411/.450/.786 in 60 plate appearances with the platoon advantage.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds