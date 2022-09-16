Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 16, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (59-85, -105 RD) vs. Nationals (49-94, -211 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The ninth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through October 3.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo (108 ERA+ this season, career 86 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Anderson, Fortes and Wendle in, Garrett Cooper, Charles Leblanc and Jacob Stallings out; Berti switches from LF to DH, De La Cruz switches from RF to LF

Additional Notes: Groshans is starting for the fourth straight game to begin his MLB career...De La Cruz has reached base safely in every game he’s played since returning from Triple-A (1.133 OPS during that span)...Anderson (1.783 OPS in 12 PA) and Cooper (1.402 OPS in 12 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Josiah Gray among active Marlins players...Every member of the Marlins bullpen should be available to pitch.

Nationals Starting Lineup

RHP Josiah Gray (77 ERA+ this season, career 76 ERA+)

Notes: The Nationals are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, the sixth time they’ve had a streak of at least that length during this rebuilding season...You’ve probably heard part of Meneses’ backstory by now. The unheralded 30-year-old finally got his shot at the majors in the aftermath of the Juan Soto trade and he has proceeded to emerge as a Juan Soto-like run producer. Meneses has been especially unstoppable against left-handers like Luzardo, slashing .415/.456/.755 in 57 plate appearances with the platoon advantage.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds