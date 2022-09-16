 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
MAKE YOUR FISH PICKS Updated Marlins vs. Nationals series props are live

Filed under:

Offishial news, 9/16/22: Roberto Clemente Day moments; another Groshans milestone

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes a big update to our 2022 season review series.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
@Marlins/Twitter

Marlins Game Coverage

Marlins Podcast Episodes

Scheduled Games for September 16, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (road) vs. Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (road) vs. Nashville Sounds, 8:05 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (home) vs. Biloxi Shuckers, 7:35 p.m.

  • Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 6-1; Double-A Pensacola lost, 1-0. Jesús Sánchez (Jacksonville) has dug out of his initial demotion funk. During his current eight-game hitting streak, he’s posted a 1.425 OPS, including his latest 4-for-4 effort. Pat Monteverde (Pensacola) put the finishing touches on a very successful 2022 campaign with 5 23 scoreless innings. He set a new professional career high by throwing 103 pitches.
  • In a small sample size, Jordan Groshans is thriving. He became the youngest player since Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2020) to hit a home run for the Marlins. His older brother, Jaxx, celebrated the milestone to the fullest.
  • Speaking of Jazz, Grant Kiefer has written his season review article.
  • After briefly battling a core injury, Joey Wendle returned to action as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement. I’ll be curious to see how his availability impacts Groshans’ playing time down the stretch.
  • The majority of us correctly predicted the Phillies to win two of three games against the Marlins. Only Adam Akbani pegged J.T. Realmuto for Series MVP honors. Daniel Rodriguez and I remain tied atop the season-long predictions leaderboard.
  • Join us for Fish Stripes LIVE on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter from 6:00-7:00 p.m. ET. As always, our Fish Picks props have been updated for the start of a new Marlins series.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...