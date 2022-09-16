Marlins Game Coverage
- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 6-1; Double-A Pensacola lost, 1-0. Jesús Sánchez (Jacksonville) has dug out of his initial demotion funk. During his current eight-game hitting streak, he’s posted a 1.425 OPS, including his latest 4-for-4 effort. Pat Monteverde (Pensacola) put the finishing touches on a very successful 2022 campaign with 5 2⁄3 scoreless innings. He set a new professional career high by throwing 103 pitches.
- In a small sample size, Jordan Groshans is thriving. He became the youngest player since Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2020) to hit a home run for the Marlins. His older brother, Jaxx, celebrated the milestone to the fullest.
- Speaking of Jazz, Grant Kiefer has written his season review article.
- After briefly battling a core injury, Joey Wendle returned to action as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement. I’ll be curious to see how his availability impacts Groshans’ playing time down the stretch.
- The majority of us correctly predicted the Phillies to win two of three games against the Marlins. Only Adam Akbani pegged J.T. Realmuto for Series MVP honors. Daniel Rodriguez and I remain tied atop the season-long predictions leaderboard.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 49.2% chance to win their series opener against the Nationals.
- With 18 games remaining, the Marlins are seventh in the MLB reverse standings.
- On this day 25 years ago, Bobby Bonilla blasted a walk-off grand slam against the Rockies.
- On Thursday, Pablo López was presented with a small trophy acknowledging his Roberto Clemente award nomination. You can continue voting for López here.
- In their Clemente Day win, the Rays took the unprecedented step of assembling an all-Latino starting lineup.
September 15, 2022
