Miami, FL—One day after visiting a local school to teach the kids about the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente, the Marlins nominee for the award, Pablo López, took the mound to try and avoid a series sweep. Wearing Roberto’s number 21 and sporting a new look below the knees, he bounced back from a string of bad starts in a big way. And he even got some help from the offense. Let’s break it down.

Pablo began the game by setting down the first six batters he faced, 1-2-3 in the first and second. The third inning began with a Brandon Marsh triple, and it looked like Pablo was gonna be giving up at least one run. Pablo had other plans. He came back from down 3-0 against Vierling to induce a full count pop out for the first out, struck out Edmundo Sosa for the second out, and got Kyle Schwarber to hit a momentum-swinging pop out to end the inning.

Pablo said after the game about that inning, “It was huge. And I think obviously as a starter, you try to look at key moments of the game. And I think I might be number one in my start.”

The offense took the hint and swung the momentum all the way in their favor right away. Jordan Groshans led off the bottom of the third inning with his first big league home run to put the Marlins on the board. If you haven’t already seen it, his brother’s reaction to the home run is legendary!

Another scoreless frame by Pablo in the fourth was followed by a huge offensive frame for the Fish. Bryan De La Cruz cashed in on Cooper’s double and Bleday’s walk with a 434-foot MISSILE to AutoNation Alley for a three-run home run.

The inning ended on what would be the first of three egregious called strike threes against Marlins hitters by home plate umpire Jeff Nelson. The second such call ended the bottom of the fifth and caused Miguel Rojas to blow his lid at how bad the call was.

Pablo worked a scoreless fifth and got the first out in the sixth before facing Kyle Schwarber. With a 1-1 count, Schwarber took Pablo deep for a solo home run, his National League-leading 38th of the year. Pablo bounced back after that to retire the next two batters and end the sixth inning. He got the first two outs in the seventh, but his night would come to a close as Bryson Stott lined a ball to left field for a double. Steven Okert came in to face Brandon Marsh, who doubled to score Stott and close the book on López’s stellar night.

Pablo’s final line: 6.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 1 HR, 95/63 P/S.

Okert retired Vierling to end the top of the seventh, and in the bottom half, Andrew Bellatti issued three straight two-out walks to load the bases for Garrett Cooper, but he grounded into a fielder’s choice out to end the inning.

Tanner Scott worked a scoreless top of the eighth. Then, another Marlins run came home thanks to a Charles Leblanc double and Bryan De La Cruz sac fly that scored pinch-runner Joey Wendle, giving the Marlins a 5-2 lead heading into the ninth inning.

Dylan Floro trotted out to the tune of “For Whom The Bell Tolls” to try and shut the door on the Phillies and give the Marlins the win. He got the first two outs but allowed a single to Bryson Stott, who went to second on defensive indifference and scored on a Brandon Marsh single. “The Floser” got the next batter to ground out to Miguel Rojas at short to end the game, and the Marlins won 5-3.

Don Mattingly’s Postgame Press Conference

Noah’s Notes and What’s Next: