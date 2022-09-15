 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (P. López) vs. Phillies (N. Syndergaard)

Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 15, 2022

Pablo López and Noah Syndergaard will start Thursday’s Marlins vs. Phillies game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
A detail shot of the Roberto Clemente patch on the sleeve of a Miami Marlins player during the game between the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in Washington, District of Columbia. Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (58-85, -107 RD) vs. Phillies (80-62, +79 RD) game thread. Major League Baseball is celebrating Roberto Clemente Day. Pablo López will wear Clemente’s former uniform number, 21.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The eighth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through September 15.

Phillies Starting Lineup

  1. LF Kyle Schwarber (117 wRC+ this season, 92 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. 2B Jean Segura (109, 131)
  3. DH Bryce Harper (158, 117)
  4. C J.T. Realmuto (125, 187)
  5. 1B Alec Bohm (104, 118)
  6. SS Bryson Stott (84, 108)
  7. CF Brandon Marsh (81, 112)
  8. RF Matt Vierling (77, 104)
  9. 3B Edmundo Sosa (84, 171)

RHP Noah Syndergaard (99 ERA+ this season, career 115 ERA+)

Syndergaard’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Notes: Syndergaard’s 13.2% strikeout rate since being sent to Philly is barely half of his career average. He was alternating between sinkers and four-seamers with the Angels earlier in the season, but following the trade, the sinker has clearly emerged as his primary fastball...Realmuto has enjoyed far more success against his former team in 2022 (slashing .300/.364/.567) than he did the previous three years.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. LF Jon Berti (101 wRC+ this season, 72 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. SS Miguel Rojas (73, 35)
  3. DH Garrett Cooper (110, 70)
  4. 2B Charles Leblanc (104, 73)
  5. CF JJ Bleday (83, 61)
  6. C Jacob Stallings (68, 71)
  7. RF Bryan De La Cruz (72, 194)
  8. 3B Jordan Groshans (190, 190)
  9. 1B Lewin Díaz (31, 51)

RHP Pablo López (102 ERA+ this season, career 104 ERA+)

López’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Cooper and Stallings in, Brian Anderson and Nick Fortes out; Fortes switches from DH to C, De La Cruz switches from CF to RF

Pregame Roster Moves: LHP Jake Fishman selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; RHP Tommy Nance (right groin strain) placed on 15-day IL; OF Jorge Soler transferred from 10-day to 60-day IL

Additional Notes: Nance quietly pitched solidly out of the bullpen throughout the last month. He missed time with the same groin injury earlier in the season. I’m curious to see whether he survives the 40-man roster crunch in November...Rojas (.439 OPS in 26 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Syndergaard among active Marlins players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger and Isaac Azout are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @IsaacAzout) for in-game updates. Isaac will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds

