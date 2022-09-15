Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 15, 2022

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (58-85, -107 RD) vs. Phillies (80-62, +79 RD) game thread. Major League Baseball is celebrating Roberto Clemente Day. Pablo López will wear Clemente’s former uniform number, 21.
Sneak peek at the uniform @pablojoselopez will be wearing today!@UniWatch #Marlins #RobertoClementeDay https://t.co/4AaYD1rGE5 pic.twitter.com/4LvDStl0ku— Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) September 15, 2022
Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The eighth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through September 15.
Phillies Starting Lineup
- LF Kyle Schwarber (117 wRC+ this season, 92 wRC+ over last 30 days)
- 2B Jean Segura (109, 131)
- DH Bryce Harper (158, 117)
- C J.T. Realmuto (125, 187)
- 1B Alec Bohm (104, 118)
- SS Bryson Stott (84, 108)
- CF Brandon Marsh (81, 112)
- RF Matt Vierling (77, 104)
- 3B Edmundo Sosa (84, 171)
RHP Noah Syndergaard (99 ERA+ this season, career 115 ERA+)
Notes: Syndergaard’s 13.2% strikeout rate since being sent to Philly is barely half of his career average. He was alternating between sinkers and four-seamers with the Angels earlier in the season, but following the trade, the sinker has clearly emerged as his primary fastball...Realmuto has enjoyed far more success against his former team in 2022 (slashing .300/.364/.567) than he did the previous three years.
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- LF Jon Berti (101 wRC+ this season, 72 wRC+ over last 30 days)
- SS Miguel Rojas (73, 35)
- DH Garrett Cooper (110, 70)
- 2B Charles Leblanc (104, 73)
- CF JJ Bleday (83, 61)
- C Jacob Stallings (68, 71)
- RF Bryan De La Cruz (72, 194)
- 3B Jordan Groshans (190, 190)
- 1B Lewin Díaz (31, 51)
RHP Pablo López (102 ERA+ this season, career 104 ERA+)
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Cooper and Stallings in, Brian Anderson and Nick Fortes out; Fortes switches from DH to C, De La Cruz switches from CF to RF
Pregame Roster Moves: LHP Jake Fishman selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; RHP Tommy Nance (right groin strain) placed on 15-day IL; OF Jorge Soler transferred from 10-day to 60-day IL
Additional Notes: Nance quietly pitched solidly out of the bullpen throughout the last month. He missed time with the same groin injury earlier in the season. I’m curious to see whether he survives the 40-man roster crunch in November...Rojas (.439 OPS in 26 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Syndergaard among active Marlins players.
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.
Noah Berger and Isaac Azout are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @IsaacAzout) for in-game updates. Isaac will handle the game recap article.
DraftKings Odds
