Marlins Game Coverage
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 12-4; Double-A Pensacola lost, 8-2. It was a three-hit game for Nasim Nuñez (Pensacola), who has upped his batting average at every stage of his MiLB journey, from .200 at rookie/short-season ball to .243 at Low-A to .247 at High-A to .265 at Double-A.
- It has seemed inevitable for about two months, but the Marlins’ latest loss mathematically eliminated them from 2022 postseason contention. They have fallen short of the playoffs in 18 of the last 19 years, the lone exception being the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
- Jordan Groshans was a bright spot on Wednesday. At age 22, he became the youngest Marlin since Magneuris Sierra (2018) to record three hits in a game.
- Well that escalated quickly: minor league players have joined the MLB Players Association. Just a few years ago, it was difficult to envision the necessary parties cooperating to reach this point. Hopefully, this leads to further reforms to the pay structure and working conditions that make professional baseball a more appealing career opportunity for the world’s top athletes.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 48.0% chance to win their series finale against the Phillies.
- With 19 games remaining, the Marlins are seventh in the MLB reverse standings.
- Pablo López visited Kensington Park Elementary to lead a conversation with fifth-graders about the legacy of Roberto Clemente. He called being nominated for the Clemente award “hands down the highlight of my career.”
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. tells Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald that the rehab from his back injury stagnated because of pain he felt while sprinting. “It’s tough to watch from the bench and knowing you can’t do anything,” he says.
- The Dominican Winter League held its annual rookie draft on Wednesday. It was 16 rounds and 96 total selections. No notable Marlins prospects were picked.
- Yes, Tommy Hutton can still get fired up when the situation calls for it, like he did when a shifted infielder robbed JJ Bleday of a surefire single.
️ @THUT14 pic.twitter.com/dIyrMKZnz2— Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) September 15, 2022
Loading comments...