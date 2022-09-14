Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 14, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (58-84, -102 RD) vs. Phillies (79-62, +74 RD) game thread.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The eighth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through September 15.

Phillies Starting Lineup

RHP Kyle Gibson (89 ERA+ this season, career 95 ERA+)

Notes: It’s a copy-and-paste of the lineup used by the Phils in the series opener.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Edward Cabrera (157 ERA+ this season, career 114 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, Bleday and Díaz in, Garrett Cooper, Jacob Stallings and Luke Williams out; Anderson switches from RF to DH, Fortes switches from DH to C, De La Cruz switches from CF to RF

Additional Notes: On Tuesday, Groshans became the ninth different Marlins player to start a game at third base this season and he’s manning the position again tonight...Cabrera has limited left-handed batters to a .143 batting average, the best mark in the majors (min. 100 PA vs. LHB)...De La Cruz is slashing .333/.467/.667 in six games since returning from the minors.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger is representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates. Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

