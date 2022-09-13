 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (S. Alcantara) vs. Phillies (B. Falter)

Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 13, 2022

Sandy Alcantara and Bailey Falter will start Tuesday’s Marlins vs. Phillies game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) prepares to deliver a pitch in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at loanDepot park. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (58-83, -101 RD) vs. Phillies (78-62, +73 RD) game thread. And welcome to The Show, Jordan Groshans!

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The eighth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through September 15.

Phillies Starting Lineup

  1. LF Kyle Schwarber (118, 99)
  2. 1B Rhys Hoskins (126, 119)
  3. DH Bryce Harper (158, 117)
  4. C J.T. Realmuto (125, 171)
  5. 3B Alec Bohm (104, 118)
  6. SS Bryson Stott (84, 116)
  7. 2B Jean Segura (109, 116)
  8. RF Nick Maton (179, 120)
  9. CF Brandon Marsh (81, 128)

LHP Bailey Falter (102 ERA+ this season, career 90 ERA+)

Falter’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Notes: Hoskins (.736 OPS in 44 PA) and Harper (1.017 OPS in 40 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Sandy Alcantara among active Phillies players.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. SS Miguel Rojas (73 wRC+ this season, 51 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. RF Brian Anderson (97, 60)
  3. 1B Garrett Cooper (112, 77)
  4. DH Nick Fortes (110, 120)
  5. 2B Charles Leblanc (114, 67)
  6. C Jacob Stallings (69, 103)
  7. CF Bryan De La Cruz (68, 178)
  8. 3B Jordan Groshans (N/A, N/A)
  9. LF Luke Williams (68, -2)

RHP Sandy Alcantara (170 ERA+ this season, career 132 ERA+)

Alcantara’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Pregame Roster Moves: INF Jordan Groshans selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; Avisaíl García (left hamstring strain) placed on 10-day injured list

Additional Notes: The 22-year-old Groshans becomes the youngest player to contribute to the Marlins active roster this season. He had been alternating between starts at third base, shortstop and second base while in Jacksonville, demonstrating slightly more power than he showed for the Blue Jays, but that aspect of his game remains a major question mark...Alcantara has uncharacteristically allowed home runs in four straight starts. Nick Maton took him deep when these teams met last week...Joey Wendle had played in 14 straight Marlins games prior to this day off.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger and Hector Rodriguez are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @Hector_Baseball) for in-game updates. Hector will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds

