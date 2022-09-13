Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 13, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (58-83, -101 RD) vs. Phillies (78-62, +73 RD) game thread. And welcome to The Show, Jordan Groshans!

#Marlins INF prospect Jordan Groshans is here and he will be wearing #65 pic.twitter.com/OBuWGFgZae — Hector Rodriguez (@Hector_Baseball) September 13, 2022

Phillies Starting Lineup

LHP Bailey Falter (102 ERA+ this season, career 90 ERA+)

Notes: Hoskins (.736 OPS in 44 PA) and Harper (1.017 OPS in 40 PA) have the most head-to-head history with Sandy Alcantara among active Phillies players.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara (170 ERA+ this season, career 132 ERA+)

Pregame Roster Moves: INF Jordan Groshans selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; Avisaíl García (left hamstring strain) placed on 10-day injured list

Additional Notes: The 22-year-old Groshans becomes the youngest player to contribute to the Marlins active roster this season. He had been alternating between starts at third base, shortstop and second base while in Jacksonville, demonstrating slightly more power than he showed for the Blue Jays, but that aspect of his game remains a major question mark...Alcantara has uncharacteristically allowed home runs in four straight starts. Nick Maton took him deep when these teams met last week...Joey Wendle had played in 14 straight Marlins games prior to this day off.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger and Hector Rodriguez are representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @Hector_Baseball) for in-game updates. Hector will handle the game recap article.

