- Kahlil Watson wrapped up his 2022 MiLB regular season by winning Florida State League Player of the Week honors and Jared Pettitte wrapped up his season by announcing his retirement. The 2021 undrafted free agent signing pitched in 19 total games for Marlins affiliates, posting a 5.79 earned run average while allowing more than a walk per inning. “I am completely at peace with my decision because my identity was never in baseball,” Pettitte wrote in an Instagram post. In case it wasn’t clear, he is the son of longtime big leaguer Andy Pettitte.
- Jorge Soler will not return to the Marlins until 2023 due to ongoing back issues. With his salary set to increase from $12 million to $15 million, Soler is certain to remain in Miami for another year rather than utilize the opt out in his contract.
- In an email exchange with Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Marlins principal owner Bruce Sherman expressed his frustrations about the 2022 season. Executives Caroline O’Connor and Kim Ng are safe for at least another year, Jackson reports, but changes are expected in other significant roles. Sherman is non-committal about increasing the team’s payroll for 2023 and he attempts to spin LoanDepot Park’s lousy attendance as a positive because statistically, the Marlins have had “one of the largest attendance growths in baseball this season when compared to 2019.” Also included in the piece, Sherman describes himself as “deeply invested” in the franchise’s future with no interest in putting it up for sale.
- George Arango, aka Mr.Eats305, is our Fish Stripes LIVE guest tonight from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET, streaming on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter. As always, Fish Picks props have been updated for the start of a new Marlins series.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 52.6% chance to win their series opener against the Phillies.
- With 21 games remaining, the Marlins are seventh in the MLB reverse standings.
- Sandy Alcantara ranks 2nd, Pablo López ranks 54th, Edward Cabrera ranks 62nd, Jesús Luzardo ranks 63rd and Trevor Rogers ranks 68th on the latest update of The List of top MLB starting pitchers for fantasy baseball created by Nick Pollack of Pitcher List.
- Kevin Barral reviews the 2022 Beloit Sky Carp season, highlighting lots of notable hitting and pitching prospects. The Sky Carp wasted no time announcing their full 2023 schedule.
- Recapping his draft night experience, Jacob Miller tells Prep Baseball Report Ohio that he expected to be selected earlier than the 46th overall pick, but “a team didn’t like my medicals.” Miller also thought the Braves were a likely landing spot for him based on pre-draft conversations.
- Son Los Marlins is pained to see the Marlins limping to the finish line “with no clue towards a direction.”
