Offishial news, 9/13/22: Bruce Sherman addresses season; Soler ruled out; Pettitte retires

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes the latest installment of our 2022 season review series.

By Ely Sussman
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes (54) celebrates with relief pitcher Dylan Floro (36) after defeating the Texas Rangers in game two of a double header at loanDepot park. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Scheduled Games for September 13, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (home) vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:40 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (road) vs. Nashville Sounds, 8:05 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (home) vs. Biloxi Shuckers, 7:35 p.m.

  • Kahlil Watson wrapped up his 2022 MiLB regular season by winning Florida State League Player of the Week honors and Jared Pettitte wrapped up his season by announcing his retirement. The 2021 undrafted free agent signing pitched in 19 total games for Marlins affiliates, posting a 5.79 earned run average while allowing more than a walk per inning. “I am completely at peace with my decision because my identity was never in baseball,” Pettitte wrote in an Instagram post. In case it wasn’t clear, he is the son of longtime big leaguer Andy Pettitte.
  • Jorge Soler will not return to the Marlins until 2023 due to ongoing back issues. With his salary set to increase from $12 million to $15 million, Soler is certain to remain in Miami for another year rather than utilize the opt out in his contract.
  • In an email exchange with Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Marlins principal owner Bruce Sherman expressed his frustrations about the 2022 season. Executives Caroline O’Connor and Kim Ng are safe for at least another year, Jackson reports, but changes are expected in other significant roles. Sherman is non-committal about increasing the team’s payroll for 2023 and he attempts to spin LoanDepot Park’s lousy attendance as a positive because statistically, the Marlins have had “one of the largest attendance growths in baseball this season when compared to 2019.” Also included in the piece, Sherman describes himself as “deeply invested” in the franchise’s future with no interest in putting it up for sale.
  George Arango, aka Mr.Eats305, is our Fish Stripes LIVE guest tonight from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET, streaming on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter.

