Miami, FL—Rise and shine! It’s doubleheader day!

Following back-to-back blowouts at the hands of the New York Mets, the Marlins welcomed the Texas Rangers back to town.

Three games between the clubs were originally scheduled to be played in April, but those were postponed due to the lockout. The first of the three was played immediately following the All-Star break, and for some, that game is seen as a turning point in the Marlins’ season when things started to look bleak. (It happened to be the game Miguel Rojas sustained a wrist injury that he is still dealing with this late in the season and will most likely require surgery in the offseason.)

A split doubleheader on Monday accommodated the other two games.

Prior to the first game, the Marlins made the following roster moves:

Recalled RHP Bryan Hoeing from AAA Jacksonville as the 29th man for the doubleheader.

Optioned LHP Andrew Nardi to AAA Jacksonville.

Selected the contract of RHP Aneurys Zabala from AAA Jacksonville.

With Braxton Garrett announced as the starter for game 2, another corresponding move will be required. But that’s a topic for the author of the game 2 recap. My job is to recap the first game. So let’s do that.

Trevor Rogers began the game strong, striking out the first batter and working around a two-out single by Nathaniel Lowe to retire the side on just eleven pitches. He struck out three more in the second inning, with a walk to Sam Huff sandwiched in between. In the third inning, he set down the side in order, tallying another strikeout to bring his total to five. He retired the side in the fourth inning in order, tacking on an additional two punchouts. He had recorded seven strikeouts through four innings on 53 pitches. Two more strikeouts in the fifth brought his total to nine.

Trevor would come back out to the mound with the lead after the Marlins offense capitalized on multiple mistakes by Rangers pitcher Glenn Otto. The bottom of the fifth began with Miguel Rojas getting hit by a pitch and advancing to second on a pickoff attempt that drilled him in the back. Stallings walked, and they both advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch. Lewin Díaz hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Miggy from third and moved Jacob to third. Note the lack of a hit being recorded in the inning. Jon Berti would fix that by lining a ball into left field for an RBI single to give the Marlins a 2-0 lead.

Trevor got some help from third baseman Brian Anderson, who made two slick plays in the top of the sixth—he got the first out across the diamond and started a 5-6-3 double play from the right side of the infield to end the inning.

The Fish threatened to score more in the sixth but could not push a run across, stranding runners on the corners. And in the top of the seventh, Trevor ran into trouble.

He got Nathaniel Lowe to fly out to left for the first out. Then Adolis García started the trouble with a one-out double and was followed by Mark Mathias, who drew a full count walk. Josh Jung then hit a long fly ball to deep center that should’ve been caught by JJ Bleday—and almost was—but he mistimed the jump, and the ball deflected off his glove. A run would score and make it 2-1.

Tough play for Bleday, but this ball needs to be caught. Rangers are now in a nice position to take the lead. #Marlins pic.twitter.com/6KTjWibgwq — Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) September 12, 2022

Tommy Nance came into the game and the next batter grounded out to shortstop Miguel Rojas deep in the hole at short, just deep enough to score another run and tie the game.

Trevor’s final line: 6.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, 89/60 P/S.

The offense was retired in order in the bottom of the seventh, and Steven Okert came on to pitch the eighth. He retired the first two batters and allowed a walk, an infield hit, and another walk to load the bases. On the 3-2 pitch of the following at-bat, a pitch that caught the edge of the zone was called ball four by home plate umpire John Libka, and the Rangers took the lead 3-2. Jeff Brigham took over on the mound and struck out Josh Jung to end the inning.

Miami’s offense was again unable to push across a run in the eighth, Jeff Brigham pitched a scoreless ninth, and the Marlins went down in order in the bottom half to end the game. Another one-run loss.

After the game, Manager Don Mattingly said that today was some of the best he's seen from Trevor in his entire career. It was all for naught as the game went the opponent's way.

"Of course I'm not gonna quit."



Some deep introspection and self-analysis from Trevor Rogers, as he discusses challenging himself amid struggles and how he got back to a good place on the mound. #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/kUMQmHIiDc — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) September 12, 2022

Noah’s Notes and What’s Next