Marlins vs. Rangers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 12, 2022

In what was supposed to be an off day for both teams, they'll be making up for a series that was pushed back due to the MLB lockout.

Rangers Game 1 Starting Lineup

RHP Glenn Otto (82 ERA+ this season, career 72 ERA+)

Notes: For all the complaints that Marlins fans have had about one-run games this season, your plight is nothing compared to what Rangers fans have endured, going 11-31 under those circumstances...Is there any hitter in baseball who’s more underrated than Lowe? He’s even more productive than usual against fellow lefties like Trevor Rogers and Braxton Garrett (.354/.399/.592, 9 HR in 158 PA).

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Game 1 Starting Lineup

LHP Trevor Rogers (75 ERA+ this season, career 103 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Encarnación and Fortes in, Avisaíl García and Jacob Stallings out; Berti switches form 2B to LF, Anderson switches from RF to 3B, Encarnación switches from LF to RF

Additional Notes: After beginning his big league career as Miami’s primary third baseman, Leblanc now has more defensive innings at second than he does at third...Swing-and-miss has become an issue for Encarnación. He has struck out in half of his September plate appearances and more than 40% overall as a major leaguer. His swinging strike rate is the worst in MLB (min. 50 PA)...Braxton Garrett is expected to make his return from an oblique injury as tonight’s starting pitcher.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch of the first game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET, with the second game starting at 7:10 p.m. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger is representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates. He will handle the game recap article.

