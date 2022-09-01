Marlins Game Coverage
- Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 5-2; Double-A Pensacola won, 5-4; High-A Beloit won, 16-6; Low-A Jupiter lost, 7-4. In what I assume marks the end of his rehab assignment, Avisaíl García (Jacksonville) went 3-for-14 (a .214/.353/.357 slash line) in four games with the Jumbo Shrimp. Paul McIntosh (Pensacola) has posted a 1.002 OPS in nine games since returning from the injured list. Dalvy Rosario stood out the most during Beloit’s offensive eruption, recording four hits, including a home run.
- Venezuelan catcher Edward Duran was announced as the player to be named later in the Jordan Groshans/Anthony Bass/Zach Pop trade. As mentioned in the Dominican Summer League season review, I’m a little suspect of Duran’s defense. He’s been approximately a league-average hitter through his first two professional seasons (.254/.358/.340, 101 wRC+). Good luck to him.
Jesús Aguilar inked a minor league deal with the Orioles. The DH spot has been somewhat of a revolving door for them over the last month, so he figures to get occasional playing time there. The O’s will need to add Aguilar to their active roster today in order for him to be postseason eligible.
- In his first start back from the IL, Trevor Rogers topped out at 98.4 mph fastball velocity, the highest of his MLB career. His velo dipped significantly in the later innings, but it was an unequivocally solid performance. He’ll stick in the Marlins rotation for the near future.
- The Marlins finished August with a franchise-worst .196 team batting average for the month. Their best hitter during that span was...Jacob Stallings? Charles Leblanc? JJ Bleday? No good answer.
- Among all players in the Southern League, Baseball America recognizes Eury Pérez as the best pitching prospect with the league’s best fastball and J.D. Orr as the best baserunner.
- Joseph Guzy is beginning a new chapter of his career after an outstanding run as Marlins team photographer. As mentioned last week, you can apply here to fill his vacant position.
