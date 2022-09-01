Marlins Game Coverage

Scheduled Games for September 1, 2022 (all times ET) Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (road) vs. Gwinnett Braves, 7:05 p.m. Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (road) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts, 7:15 p.m. High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (home) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits, 7:35 p.m. Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (road) vs. St. Lucie Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Jesús Aguilar inked a minor league deal with the Orioles. The DH spot has been somewhat of a revolving door for them over the last month, so he figures to get occasional playing time there. The O’s will need to add Aguilar to their active roster today in order for him to be postseason eligible.



In his first start back from the IL, Trevor Rogers topped out at 98.4 mph fastball velocity, the highest of his MLB career. His velo dipped significantly in the later innings, but it was an unequivocally solid performance. He’ll stick in the Marlins rotation for the near future.

The Marlins finished August with a franchise-worst .196 team batting average for the month. Their best hitter during that span was...Jacob Stallings? Charles Leblanc? JJ Bleday? No good answer.

Join us at 7:00 p.m. ET on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter for a Marlins Jeopardy edition of Fish Stripes LIVE. Alex Aguirre of Lemon City Live is seeking a three-peat.