Don’t worry, Fish Fans. It may have taken longer than usual due to two rain delays, but we got to watch some Marlins baseball on this nice Tuesday evening. Unfortunately, nobody told the offense that the game was still on.

The lone Marlins run came off a JJ Bleday home run that was lasered into right field. Although it wasn’t his first MLB home run, his family in attendance paid top dollar for the ball from the fan that caught it.

It might have cost them $200, but getting this home run ball back was "absolutely priceless"@CraigMinervini catches up with JJ Bleday's girlfriend Emily and today's hero Josh after he purchased JJ's HR ball back from a Phillies fan!@Marlins | #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/eqUWjNzy9o — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) August 10, 2022

Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett, making his 12th start of the season, had more control over the game than his three earned runs would indicate. Two of those Philly runs were solo home runs by J.T. Realmuto and Jean Segura in the fourth inning, while the third and final earned run was an Alec Bohm single to center field that scored Kyle Schwarber.

The first run Garrett allowed was due to an error in the second inning on a ball hit into right field by Bohm. Second baseman Joey Wendle ran deep into right field and collided with right fielder Bryan De La Cruz, allowing Bohm to reach second on what should have been the third out. Realmuto, the next batter, drove home Bohm with a double.

Garrett did a fine job in limiting stressful innings and rallies. Aside from the mishap in right field in the first inning, only three of 21 batters Garrett faced reached scoring position.

Notes:

Anthony Bender pitched 1 1 ⁄ 3 hitless innings. He has not allowed a hit since returning from the IL (4.1 IP).

⁄ hitless innings. He has not allowed a hit since returning from the IL (4.1 IP). Elieser Hernandez made his first appearance following a stint on the COVID IL, delivering a scoreless bottom of the eighth.

Bryan De La Cruz went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Since the All-Star break, he has a 35% strikeout rate.

The Marlins’ rotation flips back over to Sandy Alcantara Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Miami’s offense will face Noah Syndergaard. The Fish last saw him on July 5, when he was still a member of the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard allowed two runs in five innings.