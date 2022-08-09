Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 9, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (49-59, -36 RD) vs. Phillies (60-48, +72 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and a series preview livestream featuring the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The seventh inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through August 24.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett (105 ERA+ this season, career 94 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Aguilar, Cooper, De La Cruz and Rojas in, Lewin Díaz, Nick Fortes, Billy Hamilton and Luke Williams out; Wendle switches from SS to 2B, Burdick switches from RF to CF, Leblanc switches from 2B to 3B

Additional Notes: Michael Ajeto of Baseball Prospectus explains the key differences that have made Garrett so much better than last season, beginning with the lowering of his vertical release point...Rojas (.987 OPS in 28 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Zack Wheeler among active Marlins players. Wheeler will unquestionably be the best starting pitcher that Leblanc and Burdick have faced since being called up from Triple-A.

Phillies Starting Lineup

RHP Zack Wheeler (153 ERA+ this season, career 115 ERA+)

Notes: Winners of 10 of their last 11 games overall, the Phillies showed no mercy against the Nationals over the weekend. The team collectively slashed .336/.416/.768 en route to a four-game sweep. Hoskins hit home runs in each game of that series...Wheeler is seeking revenge against the Marlins after they were responsible for his worst start of the season (3.0 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 3 BB, 3 K on April 17). If not for that blow-up, Wheeler’s earned run average would be 2.22 and he’d at least be on the periphery of the NL Cy Young award conversation.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds