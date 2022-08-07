Marlins vs. Cubs: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 7, 2022

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (48-59, -39 RD) vs. Cubs (43-63, -77 RD) game thread. There haven’t been more than four total runs scored in any Marlins game this week.

There is some inclement weather in the forecast.

Forecast shows rain expecting to start within the hour, slow down around 2 CT (about 40 minutes after scheduled first pitch) and potentially picking up again starting around 5 pm CT. So, there’s a window. — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) August 7, 2022

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo (103 ERA+ this season, career 82 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Hamilton, Stallings and Williams in, Jesús Aguilar, Bryan De La Cruz and Miguel Rojas out; Wendle switches from 2B to SS, Fortes switches from C to DH, Bleday switches from CF to LF, Burdick switches from LF to RF

Additional Notes: Hamilton is rarely used as a starter—July 4, July 14 and August 3—but the Marlins have won each of those games...This will be our first look at Leblanc as a second baseman. He has played exclusively third base since being called up.

Cubs Starting Lineup

RHP Adrian Sampson (113 ERA+ this season, career 98 ERA+)

Notes: The Cubs are on the verge of completing their first series sweep at Wrigley Field all season...Contreras and Wisdom are the only Cubs this season with double-digit home runs.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

