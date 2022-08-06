Marlins vs. Cubs: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 6, 2022

Welcome to Saturday’s Marlins (48-58, -35 RD) vs. Cubs (42-63, -81 RD) game thread.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López (119 ERA+ this season, career 108 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Díaz and Fortes in, Garrett Cooper and Jacob Stallings out

Pregame Roster Moves: Elieser Hernandez returned from rehab and reinstated from injured list; Aneurys Zabala designated for assignment.

Additional Notes: It’s a bounce-back opportunity for López, who was BABIP’d into oblivion by the Mets on Sunday (2.2 IP, 12 H, 6 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 0 HR). This will be the first time that López pitches to Fortes in a regular season game...Every pitcher in the Marlins bullpen should be available if needed.

Cubs Starting Lineup

LHP Drew Smyly (95 ERA+ this season, career 100 ERA+)

Notes: In five previous appearances (four starts) against the Marlins in his career, Smyly has a 3.04 ERA and 1.10 WHIP...Contreras and Patrick Wisdom are the only Cubs this season with double-digit home runs.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

