CHICAGO, IL—The Marlins fell 2-1 to the Chicago Cubs in front of a surprisingly electric Friday afternoon crowd of 35,689.

In case you had any doubt, Wilson Contreras demonstrated why he was an All-Star starter for a reason. The Marlins pitching staff had 2-hit the Cubs through 7 1⁄ 3 innings before he came to the plate. Miami was leading 1-0, needing just 5 more outs to secure the second straight shutout. That was not in the cards. Contreras took a Dylan Floro 85 MPH changeup below the zone 396 feet to left-center, parking it in the Wrigley Field bleachers.

Only two runs were needed to beat the Marlins, as another paltry showing with the bats left the Marlins unable to produce more than one run. There were bright spots, though, just not one in the W-L column.

Edward Cabrera was dominant, going 5 innings without allowing a hit in his first start back from the injured list. He struck out 8 and walked 3, matching a career high with 17 whiffs on 34 total swings. He was a little more 4-seamer-reliant than usual, throwing them 36% of the time, a noticeable jump from 22% in his previous 3 starts this year. His slider, thrown 17% of the time, was untouchable with no Cub hitter putting one in play.

The bottom of the first was Cabrera’s problem inning, issuing two of his three walks to Rafael Ortega and Patrick Wisdom. The Marlins starter got a little bit of luck when a liner from Ian Happ found its way right into Miguel Rojas’ glove, leading to a double play and an escape route from danger.

Following that, Cabrera was locked in. The 24-year-old RHP would record 2 K’s in each of his next four frames, allowing only one more baserunner. He threw 78 pitches on the day, following up a 61-pitch outing in his final rehab start in Jacksonville. Expect him to have a fairly normal pitch count the next time he takes the mound. Today lowers Cabrera’s ERA to 2.61.

Cabrera was outstanding, but the Cubs’ Justin Steele nearly matched him step for step. The lefty struck out 10 over only 4 2⁄ 3 innings pitched, producing one of the more unique pitcher stat lines.

A funky feat here from Justin Steele, courtesy of @jsfeldman2. Steele (10 K, 4.2 IP) is the first Cubs pitcher with at least 10 K in fewer than 5 IP since Bill Caudill (10 K, 4.1 IP) on Aug. 17, 1979, vs. San Diego. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 5, 2022

Steele was assisted by the fact that the Marlins are dead last in wRC+ as a team this season when facing a left-handed pitcher.

NOTES

Peyton Burdick went 0-for-3 with 3 K’s and a walk in his debut, seeing 6.5 pitches per plate appearance.

In the bottom of the sixth, Huascar Brazoban and Steven Okert combined to escape a jam with runners on 2nd and 3rd and nobody out by recording back-to-back-to-back strikeouts.

Charles Leblanc extended his streak of getting on base in every MLB game he’s played with 2 singles on the day.

Contreras’ homer snapped a month-long scoreless streak for Dylan Floro.

Don Mattingly’s Postgame Press Conference

Another day game again for the Marlins on Saturday. Pablo López (7-6, 3.41) will face off against Drew Smyly (3-6, 4.42).