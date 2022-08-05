Marlins vs. Cubs: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 5, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (48-57, -34 RD) vs. Cubs (41-63, -82 RD) game thread.
It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets. We did the usual series preview livestream on Thursday’s off day.
Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The sixth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through August 7.
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- SS Miguel Rojas (79 wRC+ this season, -2 wRC+ over last 30 days)
- 2B Joey Wendle (96, 61)
- 1B Garrett Cooper (121, 17)
- DH Jesús Aguilar (94, 59)
- RF Bryan De La Cruz (69, 42)
- CF JJ Bleday (72, 72)
- LF Peyton Burdick (N/A, N/A)
- C Jacob Stallings (58, 73)
- 3B Charles Leblanc (191, 191)
RHP Edward Cabrera (119 ERA+ this season, career 85 ERA+)
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Burdick and Wendle in, Luke Williams and Billy Hamilton out; Bleday switches from LF to CF
Pregame Roster Moves: Edward Cabrera returned from rehab and reinstated from the injured list; Peyton Burdick selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; Nick Neidert and Jesús Sánchez optioned to Jacksonville.
Additional Notes: Burdick joins Bleday as members of the 2019 Marlins MLB Draft class who have reached the majors. While with the Jumbo Shrimp, he played about half of his defensive innings in center field...Cabrera is not fully stretched out as a starter, having thrown 61 pitches in his last rehab start on July 28. But they don’t need much length from him considering that every member of the Marlins bullpen is on two-plus days of rest.
Anderson, Berti, Sulser Triple A Jax rehab assignments this weekend— Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) August 5, 2022
Castano still in concussion protocol
Jazz rehabbing in Jupiter
Elieser started rehab assignment with Jupiter Thu
Nance threw bullpen Wed; rehab assignment this weekend
Sixto 2 innings live BP Sat#Marlins
Cubs Starting Lineup
- CF Rafael Ortega (94 wRC+ this season, 14 wRC+ over last 30 days)
- DH Willson Contreras (136, 78)
- 1B Patrick Wisdom (115, 97)
- LF Ian Happ (117, 57)
- RF Nelson Velázquez (119, 103)
- C Yan Gomes (62, 92)
- 3B Zach McKinstry (22, 11)
- SS Christopher Morel (119, 96)
- 2B Nick Madrigal (45, 43)
LHP Justin Steele (109 ERA+ this season, career 105 ERA+)
Notes: The Cubs enter this series having lost five straight games, including both ends of a doubleheader on Thursday in St. Louis...Wisdom and Contreras are the only Cubs this season with double-digit home runs.
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can watch on MLB Network or stream the game on MLB.TV.
Wyatt VanDyke is at Wrigley Field representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@WyattVanDyke6) for in-game updates. Wyatt will handle the game recap article.
All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.
DraftKings Odds
