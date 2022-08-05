Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won 5-1; Double-A Pensacola lost, 9-0, and won, 4-2 (doubleheader); High-A Beloit won, 5-4; Low-A Jupiter lost, 3-2; FCL Marlins lost, 4-2; DSL Marlins won, 3-2 (F/10); DSL Miami lost, 14-5. Jerar Encarnación (Jacksonville) became the first Marlin to reach 100 minor league hits this season. Zach McCambley (Pensacola) allowed three home runs in two innings of work as his inconsistent, frankly disappointing season continues. Still waiting on high school pitchers Jacob Miller and Karson Milbrandt, but the vast majority of Miami’s 2022 MLB Draft class have now made their pro debuts.
- Hard-hitting Peyton Burdick and hard-throwing Edward Cabrera are joining the Marlins active roster this weekend, filling the roles of Jesús Sánchez and Nick Neidert, respectively. Although Burdick’s Triple-A numbers are nothing special this season (108 wRC+, 14 HR in 88 G), he’s been hitting more homers with less swing-and-miss recently and looks surprisingly solid in center field.
- During Pablo López trade negotiations, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the Marlins expressed interest in Yankees players Gleyber Torres, Anthony Volpe and Oswaldo Peraza. Not surprising. With Miguel Rojas, Joey Wendle and Brian Anderson all eligible for free agency after the 2023 season, the Fish want more young, high-upside infielders to pair with Jazz Chisholm Jr. Torres is under club control through 2024, while prospects Volpe and Peraza are nearly major league-ready.
- The Rays claimed Jimmy Yacabonis off waivers. Jake Fishman went unclaimed and has been outrighted to Triple-A.
- We did an off day edition of Fish Stripes LIVE, including first time panelist Adam Akbani. Plenty of conversation about Kim Ng, Cabrera and Burdick. As usual, the Fish Picks props have been updated for the start of a new series.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 43.7% chance to win their series opener against the Cubs, but that number would surely be higher if they knew Cabrera was taking the mound.
- Jon Berti is the 2022 Marlins Heart and Hustle Award winner as selected by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association. Miguel Rojas was the Marlins’ pick last season.
- Making his 2022 Blue Jays debut, Anthony Bass struck out the first batter he faced...then allowed a home run to the second. Bass had only allowed one dinger this entire season with Miami.
- On this day 25 years ago, the Marlins rallied past the Astros on Moises Alou’s two-run walk-off hit.
- On the local hour of the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, David Samson vented about former Marlins players, coaches and executives who bypassed him and went straight to Jeffrey Loria to get what they wanted, such as Perry Hill and Dan Jennings.
- Here’s a taste of Joseph Guzy’s photo spotlight of Sandy Alcantara’s last start.
Loading comments...