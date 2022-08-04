Marlins Game Coverage
- Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 7-6; Double-A Pensacola lost, 6-5; High-A Beloit won, 9-5; Low-A Jupiter lost, 7-4. Jordan Groshans (Jacksonville) wasted no time getting his first hit with the Marlins organization. Griffin Conine (Pensacola) has homered in back-to-back-to-back games. Marcus Chiu (Beloit) is also on a recent homer binge, going deep twice on the same day for the first time in his MiLB career. Ian Smith of Prospects Live was impressed by Sandro Bargallo (Jupiter) despite him allowing five runs in 3 1⁄3 innings pitched.
- Sandy Alcantara overcame a bases-loaded jam in the opening inning to ultimately pitch a complete game shutout. At two hours and nine minutes, it was by far the quickest game of the 2022 Marlins season (tied for the fourth-quickest in the majors).
- Garrett Cooper, making his return from a brief stint on the injured list, provided most of the Marlins offense with a two-run double.
- Alcantara was in great spirits postgame, not only because of his own performance, but because Pablo López remains with the Marlins. As I mentioned previously, the right-handers are close friends.
- We are doing an off day edition of Fish Stripes LIVE at 7:00 p.m. ET. Watch and interact with the Fish Stripes staff on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter.
- Jim Bowden of The Athletic gives the Marlins a C+ grade for their trade deadline moves. “I thought they made a mistake by not taking advantage of the sellers’ market for starting pitchers when you have one as good as Pablo López with two-plus years of control,” he writes.
- The Marlins paid tribute to the late Vin Scully at LoanDepot Park.
- Jimmy Yacabonis and Jake Fishman are still in DFA limbo.
- The Juan Soto-led Padres won emphatically in his debut with the team.
- Miguel Rojas co-hosted a new episode of The Chris Rose Rotation. He calls getting swept at home by the Mets right before the trade deadline as “a reality check” that the Marlins are doubtful to be postseason contenders.
- Rojas also announced that he has started his own music label, MR Music.
