Offishial news, 8/31/22: Citrus Series mismatch; 2021 vs. 2022 pace

Today’s Marlins news roundup also highlights non-Miami players who are putting up monster numbers.

By Ely Sussman
Miami Marlins third baseman Joey Wendle (18) throws to first base to force out Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Manuel Margot (not pictured) during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park.&nbsp; Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Scheduled Games for August 31, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (home) vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (road) vs. Gwinnett Braves, 7:05 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (road) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts, 7:15 p.m.

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (home) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits, 7:35 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (road) vs. St. Lucie Mets, 6:10 p.m.

  • Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 7-6 (F/11); Double-A Pensacola won, 9-8; High-A Beloit lost, 7-3; Low-A Jupiter won, 4-3 (F/10). Avisaíl García (Jacksonville) went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in his latest rehab game. Completely different story for teammate Troy Johnston, who stuffed the box score with two homers, a double and a walk. Zach King (Pensacola) had his best start as a Blue Wahoo (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K).
  • Anthony Bender underwent Tommy John surgery on Tuesday as scheduled. After throwing off flat ground, Braxton Garrett (oblique strain) is on track for a bullpen session later this week. It’s still unclear whether Jazz Chisholm Jr. (stress fracture in his back) will be able play again this season. He’ll be re-evaluated next week in hopes of resuming baseball activities.
  • Mere minutes prior to Tuesday’s game, Rays ace Shane McClanahan suffered a left shoulder impingement. He’s expected to go on the injured list.
  • Wyatt VanDyke delivers his weekly roundup of Marlins MiLB transactions and selects August players of the month from each affiliate.
  • On Fish Stripes LIVE, we covered the movement to unionize minor leaguers (in addition to the usual Marlins topics).

