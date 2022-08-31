Marlins Game Coverage
Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 7-6 (F/11); Double-A Pensacola won, 9-8; High-A Beloit lost, 7-3; Low-A Jupiter won, 4-3 (F/10). Avisaíl García (Jacksonville) went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in his latest rehab game. Completely different story for teammate Troy Johnston, who stuffed the box score with two homers, a double and a walk. Zach King (Pensacola) had his best start as a Blue Wahoo (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K).
Anthony Bender underwent Tommy John surgery on Tuesday as scheduled. After throwing off flat ground, Braxton Garrett (oblique strain) is on track for a bullpen session later this week. It’s still unclear whether Jazz Chisholm Jr. (stress fracture in his back) will be able play again this season. He’ll be re-evaluated next week in hopes of resuming baseball activities.
- Mere minutes prior to Tuesday’s game, Rays ace Shane McClanahan suffered a left shoulder impingement. He’s expected to go on the injured list.
- Wyatt VanDyke delivers his weekly roundup of Marlins MiLB transactions and selects August players of the month from each affiliate.
- On Fish Stripes LIVE, we covered the movement to unionize minor leaguers (in addition to the usual Marlins topics).
