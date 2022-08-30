Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Marlins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

With September baseball around the corner, the Marlins are closer to having the worst record in the majors than they are to the nearest National League postseason spot. It’s been a stark turn of events for a team that still had aspirations of contending as recently as mid-July.

No use recapping how we got here—this survey is just focused on what Miami’s end-of-season win-loss record will look like.

For context, the 2021 Marlins had a 52-76 record through 128 games played. Entering Tuesday, the 2022 Marlins have reached the same point on their schedule with a 55-73 record.

Even with their matchups against the NL-best Dodgers now behind them, the Marlins have a difficult path remaining. It includes series against the Rays and Brewers and multiple meetings with the Mets, Braves and Phillies. The pitching staff has been thinned by injuries and the club is non-committal about whether dynamic leadoff man Jazz Chisholm Jr. will return from his back injury at any point.

How ugly do you think things will get down the stretch? Vote below.