- “While we’ve heard the Marlins are willing to spend money to upgrade this offseason, they’re expected to make their most prominent offensive acquisition through the trade market,” Craig Mish and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald report. Without ownership providing enough financial flexibility to contend for surefire stars in free agency, the club will likely need to trade controllable starting pitching to obtain that impact bat. The article also specifies that in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, Jake Eder will be limited to 100-125 total innings in 2023.
- Jacob Stallings extended his streak to 225 consecutive games without allowing a passed ball. He surpassed Johnny Bench for the longest such streak since passed balls became an official stat.
- Would you believe that Garrett Cooper has MLB’s lowest batting average since the start of July (min. 100 AB)? I’ll have analysis of his slump posted later this week.
- A series of events on Monday went a long way toward clinching the National League Cy Young award for Sandy Alcantara. Tony Gonsolin (right forearm strain) will miss at least two weeks of action on the injured list. Last year’s winner, Corbin Burnes, pitched poorly at home against the Pirates (6.0 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 2 HR) while Carlos Rodón was even worse in a home start against the Padres (4.0 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 HR). That caused the season ERAs of Burnes and Rodón to swell above 3.00; Alcantara is at 2.13.
- Aaron Judge launched his 50th home run of the season, reaching the milestone before September even began. He is the first player to do that so early on the baseball calendar since Giancarlo Stanton in 2017.
- The Diamondbacks scored 13 unanswered runs to stun the Phillies. In his MLB debut, top prospect Corbin Carroll put Arizona ahead for good with a double (his first career hit).
- Revisiting the Marlins vs. Dodgers series, Bella Pickman, Kevin Barral and first-time host Adam Akbani each predicted the outcome perfectly (Series MVP honors went to Mookie Betts).
- Fish Stripes LIVE streams tonight at 5:30 p.m. ET on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter. I finally replaced my nine-year-old computer, which should allow us to produce a more intricate and entertaining show than you’re accustomed to seeing. Anybody who doesn’t ordinarily tune in, now’s the perfect time to give it a shot! As always, our Fish Picks prop bets have been updated for the start of a new Marlins series.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 40.7% chance to win their series opener against the Rays.
- Avisaíl García (left hamstring strain) could return to the active roster as soon as tonight. Jerar Encarnación seems most vulnerable to being optioned as the corresponding move.
- Trevor Rogers (back spasms) won the International League Player of the Week award for dominating what turned out to be his final minor league rehab start.
- Anthony Bender is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery today.
- Stadium Custom Kicks created “Miggy Glitter” cleats for Miguel Rojas that match the Marlins’ Sugar Kings uniforms.
- Marlins Historian asks whether you think Sandy Alcantara has solidified himself as the best Marlins pitcher of all time.
- Loud Marlins Fan is selling dozens of baseball cards featuring Marlins players past and present.
- Congrats to Fish Stripes’ own Kevin Barral on his debut article as a contributor for Pelota Cubana. Spanish speakers are encouraged to check it out.
