TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (S. Alcantara) vs. Reds (M. Minor)

Marlins vs. Reds: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 3, 2022

Sandy Alcantara and Mike Minor will start Wednesday’s Marlins vs. Reds game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Luke Williams #46 of the Miami Marlins celebrates with teammates after scoring a run in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 26, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (47-57, -37 RD) vs. Reds (42-61, -88 RD) game thread. Figures to be another low-scoring affair.

Reds Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jonathan India (96 wRC+ this season, 138 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. LF Jake Fraley (70, 358)
  3. 1B Mike Moustakas (74, 67)
  4. DH Joey Votto (103, 109)
  5. 3B Donovan Solano (115, 125)
  6. RF Aristides Aquino (36, 33)
  7. SS José Barrero (N/A, N/A)
  8. LF Albert Almora Jr. (73, 3)
  9. C Michael Papierski (19, 29)

LHP Mike Minor (73 ERA+ this season, career 102 ERA+)

Minor’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile ranking
Baseball Savant

Notes: This is one of the weakest lineups that Sandy Alcantara has faced all season. The Reds have a measly .469 OPS in this series, but that’s been enough to win each of the last two games.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. SS Miguel Rojas (82 wRC+ this season, 54 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. 1B Garrett Cooper (122, 17)
  3. DH Jesús Aguilar (92, 59)
  4. RF Bryan De La Cruz (72, 88)
  5. LF JJ Bleday (60, 60)
  6. 3B Charles Leblanc (243, 243)
  7. C Jacob Stallings (58, 73)
  8. 2B Luke Williams (81, 51)
  9. CF Billy Hamilton (-22, -8)

RHP Sandy Alcantara (204 ERA+ this season, career 134 ERA+)

Alcantara’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile ranking
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Bleday, Cooper, Hamilton, Stallings and Williams in, Lewin Díaz, Nick Fortes, Avisaíl García, Jesús Sánchez and Joey Wendle out; Aguilar switches from 1B to DH, De La Cruz switches from CF to RF

Pregame Roster Moves: Garrett Cooper returned from rehab and reinstated from 10-day injured list; Avisaíl García (left hamstring strain) placed on 10-day IL.

Additional Notes: You could see García hurt his hammy when running down the first-base line on Tuesday. While Cooper’s IL stint was the minimum 10 days, an injury like García’s will almost certainly require a longer recovery time than that...Every pitcher in the Marlins bullpen should be available if needed, but Alcantara would prefer to give them a double day off...The Marlins are on the verge of setting a new record for longest losing streak at LoanDepot Park (nine straight entering tonight).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger and Brent Cosculluela are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @brentcosc1) for player interviews and in-game updates. Noah will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds

