Offishial news, 8/3/22: Groshans is a Marlin; López could’ve been a Yankee?

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes Don Mattingly’s comments about his uncertain future.

By Ely Sussman
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) returns to the dugout after the first inning against the New York Mets at loanDepot Park. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Scheduled Games for August 3, 2022 (all times ET)

MLB—Miami Marlins (home) vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (home) vs. Memphis Redbirds, 7:05 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (road) vs. Montgomery Biscuits, 7:35 p.m.

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (road) vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels, 1:05 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (road) vs. Palm Beach Cardinals, 6:30 p.m.

  • Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 5-2; Double-A Pensacola was postponed due to rain; High-A Beloit won, 11-6; Low-A Jupiter lost, 2-1; FCL Marlins won, 2-1 (F/10); DSL Marlins won, 6-1 (F/6); DSL Miami lost, 4-0 (F/7). Jacob Berry got two singles in his first game with the Hammerheads. About half of the 2022 Marlins draft class has made their pro debuts, most recently Cade Gibson (10th-round pick).
  • The only trade the Marlins made leading up to Tuesday’s deadline sent Anthony Bass, Zach Pop and a player to be named later to the Blue Jays in exchange for infield prospect Jordan Groshans (rhymes with “oceans”). Watch Kim Ng’s comments about it.

  • Pablo López stayed put despite “serious discussions” with the Dodgers and Yankees, according to Craig Mish and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. The Yankees came “closest to a deal” and two-time All-Star infielder Gleyber Torres was brought up during the process.
  • Mish and Jackson also report the Marlins had an opportunity to dump Avisaíl García’s bad contract that they ultimately weren’t comfortable with. Separately, there was back-and-forth with the Braves about a Marcell Ozuna reunion, “but it never reached the point of either side proposing a trade.” Lastly, Don Mattingly admits that he’s uncertain about whether he’ll stick around as Marlins manager once his contract expires this fall (spoiler alert: he will not).
  • Notable non-Marlins trades from Tuesday involved Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Luke Voit, Noah Syndergaard, Raisel Iglesias, Tyler Mahle, Jordan Montgomery, David Robertson and Joey Gallo changing teams.
  • The iconic broadcaster Vin Scully passed away at the age of 94.
  • Jacob deGrom made his first MLB appearance since the middle of the 2021 season, getting a no-decision in the Mets’ loss to the Nationals (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K).
  • Anthony Bender came back from his back injury, throwing a re-designed slider.
  • FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 68.8% chance to win their series finale vs. the Reds. That’s the sway Sandy Alcantara has. The Marlins are in the midst of a nine-game home losing streak, their longest since 2015.

  • Garrett Cooper (right wrist contusion) is expected back from the injured list tonight. Will the Marlins designate Jesús Aguilar for assignment in a corresponding move? Or will they kick the can further down the road with Avisaíl García (left hamstring discomfort) looking like an IL candidate himself?
  • Jimmy Yacabonis and Jake Fishman are still in DFA limbo.
  • Here are my updated 2022 leaderboards for Marlins minor leaguers.
  • Congrats to the Beloit Sky Carp on the first anniversary of the opening of their new ballpark, ABC Supply Stadium.
  • Alex Carver and Daniel De Vivo of Fish On The Farm unveiled their post-draft, post-trade deadline rankings of the Top 100 prospects in the Marlins organization.

