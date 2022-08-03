Marlins Game Coverage
Twitter has some sketchy math— Ely Sussman (@RealEly) August 3, 2022
But thank you to however many people *actually* tuned in. Full recording of the Marlins trade deadline breakdown is here:https://t.co/6WawYCvfxc pic.twitter.com/Xfv5fo8Ylu
- Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 5-2; Double-A Pensacola was postponed due to rain; High-A Beloit won, 11-6; Low-A Jupiter lost, 2-1; FCL Marlins won, 2-1 (F/10); DSL Marlins won, 6-1 (F/6); DSL Miami lost, 4-0 (F/7). Jacob Berry got two singles in his first game with the Hammerheads. About half of the 2022 Marlins draft class has made their pro debuts, most recently Cade Gibson (10th-round pick).
- The only trade the Marlins made leading up to Tuesday’s deadline sent Anthony Bass, Zach Pop and a player to be named later to the Blue Jays in exchange for infield prospect Jordan Groshans (rhymes with “oceans”). Watch Kim Ng’s comments about it.
Thank you @Marlins for the past season and a half. I’ve built lifelong friendships that I’ll forever cherish. Through the high’s & low’s you believed in me. Thank you. With that said, I am so excited to rejoin my brothers in the north! Let’s bring a championship to the six ! pic.twitter.com/MVbJREjq7p— Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) August 2, 2022
Such a bittersweet day, I want to first thank @Marlins for the amazing opportunity to start my major league career. Grateful for the time spent here. Excited to see what this next chapter brings as I make my way back home Ready to be apart of this championship team. pic.twitter.com/mUXvd6GNF4— Zach Pop (@pop_zach) August 3, 2022
- Pablo López stayed put despite “serious discussions” with the Dodgers and Yankees, according to Craig Mish and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. The Yankees came “closest to a deal” and two-time All-Star infielder Gleyber Torres was brought up during the process.
- Mish and Jackson also report the Marlins had an opportunity to dump Avisaíl García’s bad contract that they ultimately weren’t comfortable with. Separately, there was back-and-forth with the Braves about a Marcell Ozuna reunion, “but it never reached the point of either side proposing a trade.” Lastly, Don Mattingly admits that he’s uncertain about whether he’ll stick around as Marlins manager once his contract expires this fall (spoiler alert: he will not).
- Notable non-Marlins trades from Tuesday involved Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Luke Voit, Noah Syndergaard, Raisel Iglesias, Tyler Mahle, Jordan Montgomery, David Robertson and Joey Gallo changing teams.
- The iconic broadcaster Vin Scully passed away at the age of 94.
- Jacob deGrom made his first MLB appearance since the middle of the 2021 season, getting a no-decision in the Mets’ loss to the Nationals (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K).
- Anthony Bender came back from his back injury, throwing a re-designed slider.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 68.8% chance to win their series finale vs. the Reds. That’s the sway Sandy Alcantara has. The Marlins are in the midst of a nine-game home losing streak, their longest since 2015.
- Garrett Cooper (right wrist contusion) is expected back from the injured list tonight. Will the Marlins designate Jesús Aguilar for assignment in a corresponding move? Or will they kick the can further down the road with Avisaíl García (left hamstring discomfort) looking like an IL candidate himself?
- Jimmy Yacabonis and Jake Fishman are still in DFA limbo.
- Here are my updated 2022 leaderboards for Marlins minor leaguers.
- Congrats to the Beloit Sky Carp on the first anniversary of the opening of their new ballpark, ABC Supply Stadium.
- Alex Carver and Daniel De Vivo of Fish On The Farm unveiled their post-draft, post-trade deadline rankings of the Top 100 prospects in the Marlins organization.
