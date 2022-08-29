Marlins Game Coverage
- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 9-2; Double-A Pensacola lost, 11-4; High-A Beloit lost, 14-1 (F/7); Low-A Jupiter was canceled due to rain. In his second and possibly final minor league rehab game, Avisaíl García (Jacksonville) doubled and drew two walks while playing right field defensively. Paul McIntosh (Pensacola) drove in two more runs, totaling six of those in the series against Montgomery. I’m struggling to remember another day this season when the Marlins organization—major league team included—was outscored by such a wide margin.
- Sandy Alcantara has thrown more complete games by himself this season than any other MLB team has.
- Trevor Rogers rejoined the Marlins in Miami and threw a bullpen session on Sunday. He’s expected to be reinstated from the injured list to start one of this week’s games against the Rays.
- Designated for assignment by the Marlins on Friday, Jesús Aguilar cleared waivers and has been released. Let’s see if he finds a club to play for in September. Among contenders, I’d say the Guardians could be the most appropriate fit (it just so happens that Aguilar was signed and developed by Cleveland).
- Kevin Barral hosted a Twitter Space reacting to the Marlins-Dodgers series thus far and identifying top candidates to be called up when rosters expand on Thursday.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 45.4% chance to win their series finale against the Dodgers.
- Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs used his ZiPS projections to gauge the impact of the more balanced MLB schedule that’s coming in 2023. He finds that the Marlins are atop the list of teams that would have benefitted from such a schedule this year—the changes gave them the biggest decrease in strength of schedule and biggest increase in playoff odds.
- The Fish Stripes 2022 Marlins Season Review series is underway! We have articles up covering notable prospects from the Dominican Summer League and Florida Complex League. Coming soon, expect reviews of major league players who have either suffered season-ending injuries or parted ways with the team. Obviously, the meat of the series is coming after Game 162.
- Marlins Jeopardy returns this Thursday. We’re always seeking audience questions to feature on the show.
- Baseball’s top outfield prospect, Corbin Carroll, is being called up by the Diamondbacks. Baseball’s top outfield prospect entering the season, Julio Rodríguez, officially inked his long-term contract extension with the Mariners.
- MLB.com’s Paige Leckie takes you inside Women’s Empowerment Night, which was held at LoanDepot Park on Friday.
- Want a vintage Bryan Harvey t-shirt? Contact Carlos Garcia.
1993 Florida Marlins Bryan Harvey T Shirt Size XL dm if interested no flaws immaculate condition pic.twitter.com/cdtZpKwXWc— $$$ C-DOLLAZ $$$ (@FuckCarlos_) August 28, 2022
