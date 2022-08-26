Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 5-1; Double-A Pensacola lost, 13-1, and won, 2-0 (doubleheader); High-A Beloit won, 2-1; Low-A Jupiter lost, 11-1. Trevor Rogers (Jacksonville) was absolutely dominant, striking out 12 over six hitless innings. I think it’s likely he returns from rehab next week, replacing Bryan Hoeing in the Marlins rotation. Bryan De La Cruz is hitting .359 since getting sent down to Triple-A. Zach Zubia (Beloit) launched a walk-off home run.
- I spoke to Jeff Conine about his Marlins career, parenting a professional baseball player and what he hopes to do next.
- The Fish Stripes audience is unsure what corresponding move to expect with Garrett Cooper ready to be activated from the injured list. Optioning Jerar Encarnación to the minors received 30.4% of the vote.
- A fun four-game set against the Dodgers kicks off tonight with Fish Stripes LIVE at 5:30 p.m. ET, streaming on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter. As always, the Fish Picks props have been updated for the start of a new series.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 46.7% chance to win their series opener against the Dodgers. The Marlins made the unorthodox choice to include L.A. starters Julio Urías and Tony Gonsolin in their marketing efforts for the series.
- The Marlins have new job openings for a team photographer, graphic designer and coordinator of event presentation.
- Kahlil Watson invested part of his MLB Draft signing bonus in a new house.
- Former Marlins right-hander Chuck Smith received a 33-month prison sentence for using stolen credit card information to buy gas. Smith spent parts of the 2000 and 2001 seasons in Florida’s starting rotation and last pitched professionally in 2006.
- Z89Design presents an overhaul of the Marlins’ current uniforms.
MLB "Fix" #6! Ocean, beach, sunset and nightlife vibes here, as often makes sense with Florida teams. Their current logos aren't bad, but could use a lot more color, and the unis need an overhaul for sure... pic.twitter.com/Cdxd3iBS2f— Z89Design (@Z89Design) August 25, 2022
