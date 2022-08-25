Marlins Game Coverage
- Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 6-3, and won, 7-6; Double-A Pensacola was postponed due to rain; High-A Beloit won, 3-2; Low-A Jupiter won, 2-1 and 9-3. After doubling and homering for the Hammerheads, Jacob Berry rates as an above-average hitter by Florida State League standards. Garrett Cooper (concussion) flew out, singled and walked while playing a complete game at first base in what will likely mark the end of his minor league rehab assignment.
- Six more minor leaguers have received 60-game suspensions for performance-enhancing drugs, though none are from the Marlins organization.
- The 2022 Dominican Summer League season is done. For the first time, the Fish divided their prospects into two separate rosters. Check out individual and team stats for DSL Marlins and DSL Miami.
- The Marlins will open up the 2023 season hosting the Mets on March 30 and wrap things up on the road against the Pirates on October 1. Grant Kiefer breaks down everything in between.
- Revisiting our Marlins vs. Athletics series predictions, Isaac Azout and special guest Mayke Cabrera made flawless picks, including Edward Cabrera as the Series MVP.
- Pablo López and Miguel Rojas for Gleyber Torres and Oswald Peraza: who says no? The Yankees did, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Rosenthal’s nugget aligns well with previous reports that the Marlins were pursuing talented, controllable hitters leading up to the trade deadline.
- For more on the ups and downs of López’s 2022 campaign, check out this new piece by Nicole Cahill.
- Want two free tickets to attend Saturday’s Marlins game against the Dodgers? Enter to win by going to the El Extrabase Twitter account. Sandy Alcantara will start for the Fish and LoanDepot Park is holding its annual Venezuelan Heritage Celebration.
¡Regalaremos dos tickets para el juego de este sábado en Miami! ¡#Dodgers vs. #Marlins!— El Extrabase ⚾️ (@ElExtrabase) August 25, 2022
Debes:
1. Seguir a @ElExtrabase y @fishstripes.
2. Responder a este tweet con el nombre de tu jugador venezolano favorito en los #Marlins.
Tienes hasta las 7:00 PM ET.#ElExtrabase⚾️ pic.twitter.com/O0QCZoaWn8
- Judging by his stats, Foolish Baseball is excited about the potential of 17-year-old outfielder José Gerardo.
- Former Marlin Josh Booty tells the Breaking Bats podcast how he balanced his passions for baseball and football.
