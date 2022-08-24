Marlins Snap The Line and Snatch Victory From the Phillies

If you’re a big fan of sporting events—whether you have a keen interest in soccer’s World Cup 2022 or the Super Bowl—you are bound to appreciate a team that pulls no punches in its quest for victory. That was certainly the case this week, as the Marlins managed to break the winning streak of the Philadelphia Phillies in grand style.

A decisive victory

Despite winning their last 7 games, the Phillies simply couldn’t withstand the Marlins’ onslaught, and despite stellar performances from the likes of Jean Segura—who made a remarkable dive—the Marlins managed to snatch an early lead with a score of 1-0.

More bad news followed for the Phillies when Kyle Schwarber had to be subbed out of the game due to a “mild strain of the right calf”, with Phillies manager Rob Thomson revealing via social media that he is “day to day”.

Despite this disappointment, the Philadelphia team did manage to rally around for a while, with Kyle Gibson showing his mettle—but much to the chagrin of Phillies fans, it was no use, as the Marlins managed to surge ahead again in the 6th inning with two more runs. Gibson concluded his game with 6 IP, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 H, and 3 K.

For the next few innings, the fierce contest continued, with the Phillies continuing to struggle to hold off the might of the Marlins. The Phillies’ Edmundo Sosa and Brandon Marsh did make a valiant effort to turn things around for their team, but it was too late—the Marlins walked away with a definitive victory of 3-0.

Up-and-comers

This most recent victory is sure to be a real boost for Marlins’ fans, as the unfortunate truth remains that the Marlins haven’t had the best season. As well as some less-than-perfect games, the team has also had to cope with other unforeseen events, such as Daniel Castano’s frightening blow to the head during their battle with the Cincinnati Reds. The 104mph line drive ricocheted off Castano’s skull and made it all the way to Joey Wendle, as Castano collapsed to the ground.

While the incident could have turned out very nasty, fortunately, Castano was able to walk off the field, with manager Mattingley describing him as being “about as good as could be expected.”

Castano suffered a mild concussion, and later thanked fans on social media for their “love, support, and prayers”, describing the accident as “a sobering reminder of the brevity of life”.

Despite the setbacks they’ve faced this season, however, the Marlins certainly aren’t down and out, as this most recent win reveals. For one thing, the Miami team has the advantage of talented young players such as JJ Bleday, who recently scored his maiden home run in the MLB, and Jesus Luzardo has managed to return to good form following his two-month break to rest a forearm strain. If Luzardo can remain injury-free, he could be a serious prospect next season, with the potential to help the Marlins achieve some more blistering victories such as their Phillies rout.