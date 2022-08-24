Marlins Game Coverage
- Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville led, 2-1, before their game was suspended due to rain; Double-A Pensacola lost, 9-5; High-A Beloit lost, 5-3; Low-A Jupiter lost, 6-3; FCL Marlins won, 8-3; DSL Marlins lost, 4-3; DSL Miami won, 5-3 (F/10). Big days offensively for Kahlil Watson (Jupiter), who was a home run shy of the cycle and had four batted balls with exit velocities of at least 100 miles per hour, and Antony Peguero (DSL Miami), who went 3-for-5 with a walk-off three-run homer.
- Garrett Cooper (concussion) went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk in his first rehab game with the Hammerheads. All indications are that he will rejoin the Marlins active roster on Friday.
- For the first time all month, the Marlins scored more than four runs in a game!
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 52.5% chance to win their series finale against the Athletics.
- Getting traded by the A’s last year “was like a punch in the face,” Jesús Luzardo says (h/t Martín Gallegos, MLB.com). He’ll take the mound today to show them what they’re missing.
- Walker Buehler underwent his second Tommy John surgery, which is expected to sideline him until 2024. Fellow Dodger Tony Gonsolin maintained his National League ERA lead over Sandy Alcantara after going five solid innings against the Brewers. Gonsolin also picked up his NL-best 16th win.
- Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper (fractured left thumb) began his minor league rehab assignment by homering twice. Barring any setbacks, he will be back in the Phillies lineup within the next week.
- Fish Stripes’ own Grant Kiefer joined Peter Pratt on Locked On Marlins to react to various Marlins topics and the news of Angels owner Arte Moreno exploring the idea of selling his franchise.
- As Fish Stripes pointed out on Twitter, the team’s on-base percentage has somehow gone down from 2021 to 2022 despite investing in veteran bats and the implementation of the universal designated hitter. Christina De Nicola of MLB.com admits to being wrong about Miami’s lineup (so was I).
- Rehabbing from a shoulder injury, Jared Pettitte unknowingly contributed to a seven-inning combined no-hitter for the FCL Marlins. “It’s been a good year to be able to figure out what I need to do and what I need to do to stay healthy and have a good routine throughout the whole year,” he tells De Nicola. “I’m finally getting that down, and things are starting to turn around.”
- It was announced on Tuesday that Jared’s father, Andy Pettitte, will serve as Team USA’s pitching coach for the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
- On this day five years ago, the Marlins erased an 8-3 deficit to come back and beat the Phillies.
