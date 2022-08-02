Marlins vs. Reds: Start time, how to watch and game thread—August 2, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (47-56, -36 RD) vs. Reds (41-61, -89 RD) game thread. Figures to be another low-scoring affair.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The sixth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through August 7.

Reds Starting Lineup

RHP Graham Ashcraft (98 ERA+ this season, career 98 ERA+)

Notes: Brandon Drury was in the initial lineup, but the Reds completed a late afternoon trade sending him to the Padres.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett (103 ERA+ this season, career 93 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Aguilar and Fortes in, JJ Bleday and Jacob Stallings out; Díaz switches from 1B to DH, De La Cruz switches from RF to CF

Pregame Roster Moves: Anthony Bender returned from rehab and reinstated from 60-day IL; Nick Neidert recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville; Anthony Bass and Zach Pop traded to Toronto Blue Jays

Additional Notes: Bleday has tumbled into a mini-slump since his impactful first weekend in the bigs. He’s still expected to be Miami’s main center fielder down the stretch...Bender had been out for more than two months with a back injury.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger and Daniel Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @Drodyyy) for player interviews and in-game updates. Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds